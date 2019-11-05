Evo Morales advierte que buscan obligarlo a renunciar con una carta como en 1980

Por EFE martes 5 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales, presidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, señaló este martes que “intentan” hacerle llegar una carta en la que le piden su salida, para, según él, consumar un golpe como el de 1980, cuando tras enviarle una misiva a la entonces mandataria Lidia Gueiler, Luis García Meza la derrocó.

En un acto ante miles de partidarios en La Paz, Morales se refirió a una misiva que tenía previsto entregarle este martes el líder del Comité Pro Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, que fue bloqueado en el aeropuerto de El Alto por partidarios del mandatario.

En la concentración en la que sus seguidores le expresaron su apoyo ante las denuncias de fraude electoral en los comicios del 20 de octubre en los que fue reelegido, Morales criticó que la oposición y los comités cívicos como el de Santa Cruz “no tienen ninguna prueba” e intentan un golpe de Estado.

La concentración en una céntrica plaza paceña fue el colofón a una marcha desde la vecina ciudad de El Alto, uno de sus feudos electorales, con la participación de sectores partidarios al presidente como mineros, obreros y campesinos.

Luis Fernando Camacho a su regreso a la capital cruceña aseguró que volverá a intentar llegar hasta La Paz y entregar la carta.

Evo Morales, que llegó al poder en 2006, acusó a quienes exigen que deje la Presidencia de usar la bandera boliviana en sus protestas “para patear al hermano, para cortar calles”, por lo que demandó que “respeten el símbolo patrio”.

Igualmente, les reprochó que “oran para hacer odiar” y “rezan para hacer patear, para hacer arrodillar”.

Los rezos suelen preceder a algunas asambleas ciudadanas como las que el día antes acordaron de forma simultánea en varias urbes del país el envío de la carta de renuncia.

El mandatario alertó del riesgo de que la crisis política y social en Bolivia derive en muertos y heridos como en los recientes conflictos en Ecuador y el vecino Chile.

Las protestas desatadas tras las denuncias de fraude desde el día siguiente de las elecciones costaron la vida a dos hombres la semana pasada en la ciudad boliviana de Montero, en enfrentamientos entre afines y contrarios al presidente.

Además de sumar un número indeterminado de heridos, ya que no han trascendido datos oficiales actualizados.

Morales estuvo acompañado por el vicepresidente del país, Álvaro García Linera, y representantes de organizaciones afines como la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB).

Entre los seguidores estaban campesinos con sus trajes típicos, ponchos rojos e imágenes del revolucionario Ernesto “Che” Guevara en gorras y pancartas.

Anuncios