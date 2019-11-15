Evo Morales acusa a Mesa de atacar “con falacias” su condición de asilado

Por EFE jueves 14 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales escoltado en Ciudad de México

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El expresidente boliviano Evo Morales acusó este jueves a Carlos Mesa, también exmandatario de su país, de atacar “con falacias” su condición de asilado tras pedir a México que no le permita seguir con declaraciones políticas.

“Ahora atacan nuestra condición de asilado con falacias”, publicó Morales en Twitter en un mensaje que aludió a la petición que Mesa hizo a México para que no le permita seguir haciendo declaraciones políticas y promoviendo “violencia” mientras está asilado.

En su mensaje, Morales acusó a “Mesa y sus cómplices golpistas” de mentirle a los medios de comunicación. “Reprimen al pueblo para violar la Constitución”, señaló.

En su mensaje en Twitter, Morales acusó que Mesa y sus cómplices “anuncian amnistía para sus aliados prófugos” y señaló que seguro es para que retornen a Bolivia

Mesa "y sus cómplices golpistas mientan a medios de comunicación y reprimen al pueblo para violar la Constitución".

El expresidente boliviano asilado en México, dijo que seguro esta amnistía es para vuelvan "Goni (el expresidente Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada), los separatistas y (Carlos) Sánchez Berzaín.

El expresidente boliviano asilado en México, dijo que seguro esta amnistía es para vuelvan “Goni (el expresidente Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada), los separatistas y (Carlos) Sánchez Berzaín.

El Gobierno de México se pronunció este jueves en defensa de la libertad de expresión de Evo Morales al responder a los señalamientos que le piden que no se le permita hacer declaraciones políticas durante su asilo en el país.

“No se puede coartar la libertad de los asilados”, apuntó la Cancillería mexicana en un comunicado en el que citó el artículo VII de la Convención Americana y la Convención sobre Asilo Territorial, del que México es parte desde 1982.

El derecho de la libertad de expresión “no puede ser motivo de reclamación por otro Estado basándose en conceptos que contra éste o su Gobierno expresen públicamente los asilados o refugiados”, precisó la Cancillería de México.

Concluyó la Cancillería que “incluso si existiera conflicto entre las disposiciones (que no lo hay), el artículo 1 constitucional obliga a que las normas se interpreten favoreciendo en todo momento la protección más alta de las personas”.

