Evo dice que nuevo Gobierno boliviano pidió intervención militar israelí

Por EFE domingo 8 de diciembre, 2019
Evo Morales, expresidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El expresidente boliviano Evo Morales afirmó este domingo que el Gobierno interino de su país ha pedido ayuda a Israel para combatir a la izquierda en el país suramericano, del que dijo que no necesita de una intervención militar extranjera para resolver sus problemas.

“El Gobierno de facto pide ayuda al Gobierno sionista de Israel para combatir a la izquierda. Los golpistas son los violentos, que no respetan la libertad, dignidad e identidad con políticas de intervención militar extranjera que nos dividen entre hermanos”, escribió Morales en Twitter.

Añadió que “Bolivia no necesita fuerzas militares externas para arreglar sus diferencias ideológicas y programáticas, somos de la cultura del diálogo y la paz”.

El pasado 28 de noviembre, el Gobierno interino de Bolivia anunció que tiene previsto restablecer relaciones diplomáticas con Israel y fortalecerlas con Estados Unidos, tras los desencuentros con ambos países durante la etapa de Evo Morales.

Morales decidió en 2009 romper relaciones diplomáticas con Israel al acusar a este país de genocidio y crímenes de lesa humanidad por una ofensiva en Gaza en la que murieron más de mil palestinos.

La canciller provisional de Bolivia, Karen Longaric, calificó aquella decisión de “medida política” sin tener en cuenta consecuencias como la caída del turismo israelí en Bolivia.

Acerca de las relaciones con Estados Unidos, la ministra interina comentó que la etapa de Morales perjudicó a “la imagen del país”, sobre todo “a intereses económicos y comerciales”.

Bolivia y Estados Unidos rompieron relaciones a nivel de embajadores en 2008, cuando el Gobierno de Morales expulsó al embajador estadounidense Philip Goldberg tras acusarlo de supuesta conspiración, algo que fue negado por Washington.

En otro mensaje de Twitter, Morales agradeció a sus seguidores por continuar apoyándolo y celebró las conclusiones del congreso extraordinario de su partido, el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), de nombrarlo el sábado jefe de campaña de cara a las nuevas elecciones en el país para 2020.

“Gracias hermanos, no estamos solos ni en Bolivia ni en el mundo, luchando con la verdad por nuestra dignidad, unidos por la vida y democracia. Felicito las conclusiones del primer ampliado nacional después del golpe de la derecha racista y fascista. ¡Patria o muerte, venceremos!”, declaró.

Morales anunció el pasado 10 de noviembre su renuncia, forzado por las Fuerzas Armadas, tras un informe de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) que advirtió de graves irregularidades en los comicios presidenciales bolivianos del 20 de octubre.

Al día siguiente salió hacia México, país que le brinda asilo.

El exmandatario viajó el viernes a Cuba para una consulta médica, según indicaron fuentes diplomáticas mexicanas y del entorno de Morales.

Sin embargo, las autoridades y medios oficiales de Cuba han guardado silencio sobre la estancia del expresidente en la nación antillana.

Anuncios