Estudio en EEUU halla en mariscos fibras plásticas que salen de las lavadoras

Por EFE martes 12 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Portland (EEUU).- Un estudio de la Universidad Estatal de Portland (PSU), Oregón (EEUU), encontró pequeñas piezas de plástico en la gran mayoría de navajas y ostras que se tomaron como muestra y señaló que estas partículas contaminantes provienen de textiles sintéticos que se desprenden de las lavadoras.

“Ya sea que se tratara de un sitio bastante urbano o rural, un estuario o una playa de costa abierta, todas las especies tenían microplásticos”, señaló este martes Elise Granek, profesor de Ciencias y Gestión Ambiental.

“Aunque pensamos en la costa de Oregón como una costa mucho más limpia en comparación con California, Puget Sound o el litoral oriental, cuando hablamos de microplásticos estamos en la misma situación”, añadió el investigador de la PSU.

Estas fibras microscópicas pueden desprenderse de pantalones de yoga, forros polares y otras prendas a base de textiles sintéticos durante un lavado, hasta 700.000 por carga de ropa, según el estudio publicado este martes en la revista “Limnology and Oceanography Letters”.

Las fibras están en las aguas residuales de las máquinas de lavandería que eventualmente terminan en el océano.

Así, los mariscos en cuestión fueron recolectados de 15 sitios, desde Clatsop, en el norte de Oregón, hasta Gold Beach, cerca de la frontera con California, desde la primavera hasta el verano del 2017.

De los aproximadamente 300 mariscos analizados, todos menos dos contenían al menos varios microplásticos, explicó el profesor Granek.

Los autores del estudio encontraron un promedio de 11 piezas de microplástico en cada muestra.

La industria pesquera y los productores de ostras a menudo y en el pasado han sido chivos expiatorios por contaminación microplástica, pero Granek afirmó que no había un consenso científico claro sobre la fuente de las fibras.

“Todos usamos plásticos a diario. Todos somos la fuente de contaminación en nuestros mariscos” dijo Granet.

“Los microplásticos no solo están en nuestros mariscos”, agregó. “Sabemos que están en nuestra cerveza, en nuestra sal, en nuestra agua potable”.

El impacto de los microplásticos en la salud de los mariscos es un área donde se necesita más investigación. Algunos estudios han demostrado que la presencia de estas microfibras podría impedir el crecimiento o la reproducción de estas especies.

 

