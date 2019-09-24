Estudiantes graban asesinato de otro chico sin hacer nada por ayudarle

Por EFE martes 24 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- La policía de la localidad de Long Island en Nueva York y autoridades escolares están consternadas por un incidente en que un estudiante de 16 años fue asesinado mientras otro grupo de chicos grababa con sus móviles, sin hacer nada por ayudarle.

De acuerdo con la policía, Tyler Flach, de 18 años, fue acusado de asesinato en segundo grado por la muerte de Khaseen Morris, durante una pelea que había asido acordada entre los adolescentes para tener lugar en un centro comercial después de la escuela, en Long Island, de acuerdo con la cadena CBS.

Indicó además que Morris había sido visto en compañía de la novia de otro chico y fue amenazado para que estuviese en la pelea.

Cuando llegó al lugar, unos siete adolescentes de otro distrito escolar se juntaron a su alrededor y fue apuñalado en el pecho sin que nadie pidiera ayuda.

Su hermana, Keyanna Morris, señaló a CBS que la chica con la que le vieron pidió a Khaseen que le acompañara a su casa, a lo que él accedió. De acuerdo con Keyanna, al parecer la joven quería dar celos a su exnovio.

“Grabaron su muerte en video en lugar de ayudarlo. Esto no puede continuar. Tus amigos se están muriendo mientras estás ahí y lo grabas en video. Eso es atroz”, ha dicho el detective Stephen Fitzpatrick, del Departamento de Policía del condado de Nassau, en Long Island.

Mientras que el director del distrito escolar donde ocurrió el asesinato, Phyllis S. Harrington, aseguró que “están desconsolados por esta tragedia sin sentido”.

Antes de arrestar a Flach la policía pidió a los jóvenes que hicieran lo correcto, si tenían el vídeo del asesinato y lo entregaran, aunque aseguraron que sabían a quién estaban buscando.

