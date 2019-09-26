Estados Unidos extraditará a RD a un dominicano condenado por homicidio en 1996

jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Las autoridades de Estados Unidos extraditarán este jueves a la República Dominicana a Manuel Antonio Quiroz García, nacional del país caribeño, para que cumpla una sentencia que le condenó a 20 años de prisión por un homicidio que cometió en el año 1996 en el país.

La Procuraduría General de la República (PGR) informó en un comunicado que el dominicano Quiroz García fue juzgado y condenado en la República Dominicana por matar a Héctor Danilo Pichardo González de varios disparos durante un incidente en el que también resultaron heridos el padre y un tío de la víctima, así como un hombre que se encontraba en el lugar del hecho.

Por el crimen, además de los 20 años de prisión, Quiroz García fue sentenciado al pago de cinco millones de pesos de indemnización (cerca de 96.000 dólares) a los padres del fallecido además de un millón más (algo más de 19.000 dólares) a cada uno de los que resultaron heridos durante el incidente.

Destaca la PGR que la primera etapa del proceso judicial fue altamente incidentada por los abogados de la defensa del acusado, que logró que le fuera otorgada una fianza, posteriormente revocada por incumplimiento a los actos del proceso, sin embargo, huyó a los Estados Unidos, siendo condenado en contumacia en el país en el mes de septiembre del 2000.

Dicha sentencia le fue notificada personalmente a Quiroz García en enero de 2001, su defensa apeló el dictamen, pero fue ratificado y su ejecución fue ordenada en el año 2010 mediante un auto en el que se solicitaba su extradición.

La nota de la PGR indica que un juez del Distrito Sur de Nueva York, Estados Unidos, autorizó la extradición tras acoger la solicitud formulada por las autoridades dominicanas en el año 2014.

Quiroz García fue arrestado en el mes de julio del pasado año, permaneciendo en custodia de las autoridades estadounidenses hasta el momento de su extradición.

El comunicado indica que Quiroz García llegará a la República Dominicana por el Aeropuerto Internacional de las Américas en un vuelo procedente de la ciudad de Nueva York.

El órgano persecutor destacó que en los últimos tres años han sido extraditado a la República Dominicana 25 personas, tanto nacionales como extranjeros, acusadas de diversos delitos, siete desde Colombia una desde Chile, otra desde Egipto, ocho desde España y otros tantos desde Estados Unidos de América, incluyendo a Quiroz García.

República Dominicana y Estados Unidos oficializaron en 2016 el Tratado de Extradición firmado un año antes entre ambas naciones en sustitución de la normativa que estuvo vigente desde 1910.

Mediante este acuerdo ambos países se comprometieron a entregar los imputados requeridos para enjuiciamiento o para el cumplimiento de alguna sentencia por intento, conspiración o participación en la comisión de un delito, cualquiera que sea el grado.

