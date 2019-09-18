Establecen alerta X-Ray en puertos de Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes por Jerry

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- La Guardia Costera de EE.UU. establecerá a partir de las 20.00 hora local de este miércoles (01.00 GMT del jueves) la alerta X-Ray para los puertos de Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes estadounidenses por el paso de la tormenta tropical Jerry, aviso para el sector marítimo que se impone 48 horas antes de la llegada de vientos huracanados.

La Guardia Costera detalló en un comunicado que la alerta portuaria X- Ray, que todavía permite las operaciones con normalidad, se establece cuando se esperan vientos sostenidos superiores a los 60 kilómetros por hora dentro de un plazo de 48 horas.

Durante la condición X-Ray las instalaciones portuarias están abiertas al tráfico comercial y todas las operaciones pueden continuar mientras permanezca en efecto.

El comunicado recuerda que todos los buques comerciales de más de 500 toneladas deben hacer planes para salir del puerto y que los que deseen permanecer en el puerto deberán contactar inmediatamente con las autoridades portuarias para presentar un plan de amarre seguro.

La Guardia Costera aconseja además a los buques de recreo que busquen puerto seguro.

La Guardia Costera advierte a la comunidad marítima que permanezca vigilante y tome las precauciones necesarias a medida que la tormenta tropical Jerry se acerca a las aguas del Caribe Oriental.

Las embarcaciones que deseen permanecer en puerto deberán comunicarse inmediatamente con la Guardia Costera para recibir el correspondiente permiso.

La Guardia Costera aconseja además a la ciudadanía mantenerse alejado de las playas, ya que como recuerda incluso los mejores nadadores pueden ser víctimas de las fuertes olas y las corrientes de resaca causadas por los huracanes.

Los nadadores deben mantenerse alejados de las playas hasta que los socorristas locales y los funcionarios encargados de hacer cumplir la ley confirmen que las condiciones son seguras.

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EE.UU. en Miami informó este miércoles de la formación de la décima tormenta tropical con nombre Jerry.

Jerry avanzaba hacia el oeste-noroeste a 20 kilómetros por hora con vientos máximos sostenidos de 75 kilómetros por hora y se ubica a unos 1.545 kilómetros al este de las Islas de Sotavento.

El NHC, con sede en Miami, señaló que se prevé un fortalecimiento de Jerry en los próximos dos días, pero por ahora no representa amenaza en tierra.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar