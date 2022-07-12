Esta es la lista de nominados de premios Emmy

Comparte esta noticia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LOS ÁNGELES. — Una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2022, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Hacks”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso”, “What We Do in the Shadows”.

Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Serie de drama: “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.” Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

Actriz, serie de drama: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

Serie limitada: “Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus”, “Pam & Tommy”. Serie de variedades y tertulia: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”.

Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Toni Collette, “The Staircase”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; Margaret Qualley, “MAID”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”; Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”.

Actor invitado, serie de drama: Adrien Brody, “Succession”; James Cromwell, “Succession”; Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”; Arian Moayed, “Succession”; Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”; Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”.

Actriz invitada, serie de drama: Hope Davis, “Succession”; Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”; Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”; Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”; Harriet Walter, “Succession”; Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”.

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; John Turturro, “Severance”; Christopher Walken, “Severance”; Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”; Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”.

Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”; Will Poulter, “Dopesick”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”; Peter Skarsgård, “Dopesick”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”; Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”.

Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”; Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”; Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”; Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”.

Película hecha para televisión: “Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”, “Ray Donovan: The Movie”, “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”, “The Survivor”, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”.

Actor invitado, serie de comedia: Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”; Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; James Lance, “Ted Lasso”; Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”; Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”; Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”.

Actriz invitada, serie de comedia: Jane Adams, “Hacks”; Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”; Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”; Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”; Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”; Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”.

Programa de realidad estructurada: “Antiques Roadshow”, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”, “Love is Blind”, “Queer Eye”, “Shark Tank”.

Programa de realidad no estructurada: “Below Deck Mediterranean”, “Cheer”, “Love on the Spectrum”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked”, “Selling Sunset”.

Reality o competencia: “The Amazing Race”, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, “Nailed It!”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Top Chef”, “The Voice”. Programa de humor y variedades: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”, “Saturday Night Live”.

