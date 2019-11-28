España refuerza las medidas antiterroristas ante Cumbre del Clima en Madrid

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MADRID- El Ministerio de Interior español reforzará desde la medianoche del sábado día 30 y hasta el 14 las medidas de alerta antiterroristas en la Comunidad de Madrid, con motivo de la celebración de la Cumbre del Clima que se celebrará a partir del próximo lunes en la capital, informó este jueves.

España está en el nivel cuatro (de cinco) desde junio de 2015 y el refuerzo de ese nivel supondrá un robustecimiento de los dispositivos de seguridad y de las capacidades de inteligencia, de control y de seguimiento antiterrorista por parte de todos los cuerpos policiales, debido a la presencia en Madrid de un gran número de visitantes, entre ellos autoridades de todo el mundo.

La comunicación del Ministerio hace hincapié en un incremento de dispositivos operativos y medidas de prevención, lo que comprende controles aleatorios de vehículos y personas en las sedes y lugares designados para la celebración de la COP25 y de las actividades asociadas a la misma.

Una medida que también se seguirá en todos los lugares en los que se acumule una gran presencia o tráfico de personas, incluidas plazas, calles, vías comerciales, centros de ocio y edificios emblemáticos o en los que se prevean grandes concentraciones de personas.

También habrá más vigilancia en centros e infraestructuras de transporte aéreo, terrestre y marítimo.

Los organizadores de la Cumbre, que comenzará el día 2 y terminará el 13, estiman que más de 25.000 personas procedentes de 200 países se desplazarán a Madrid para participar en el encuentro, incluido un gran número de jefes de Estado o de Gobierno, así como de delegaciones oficiales y no gubernamentales.

A eso se suma el importante número de ciudadanos que permanecen o visitan la Comunidad de Madrid en esas fechas, coincidiendo con cuatro días festivos: el Día de la Constitución y el de la Inmaculada, que se unen al fin de semana del 7 y 8 de diciembre, en los que los españoles suelen aprovechar para viajar y uno de los destinos es Madrid.

