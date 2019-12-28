España investigará los “atropellos” denunciados por Bolivia a su soberanía

Por EFE viernes 27 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores abrirá una investigación ante la acusación formulada este viernes por Bolivia contra la Embajada de España por cometer “atropellos” a su soberanía, por un incidente con la Policía Boliviana que custodia una sede diplomática de México en esta ciudad.

Según ha informado el Ministerio la madrugada de este sábado en un comunicado remitido a Efe, Exteriores ha acordado abrir una investigación en relación a estos hechos que se han producido durante la visita de la Encargada de Negocios “ad interim” de España a la Embajadora de México en Bolivia.

La reacción de España se produce en relación a la nota de protesta que anunció la canciller interina de Bolivia, Karen Longaric, ante el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores por el incidente provocado al parecer por funcionarios de la embajada española que acudieron acompañados de “encapuchados” y “presumiblemente armados” a la residencia de la embajadora de México en Bolivia, María Teresa Mercado.

La residencia se cree que alberga a alrededor de una decena de personas a las que el Gobierno interino de Bolivia acusó ante la Justicia de distintos delitos, entre ellas varios exministros de la etapa de Evo Morales procesados por acusaciones como terrorismo.

La comparecencia de la canciller se produjo después de que aparecieran en redes sociales distintos comentarios sobre el incidente, uno ellos de la propia embajadora mexicana, aunque luego fue retirado de Twitter.

El Gobierno de México, por su parte, denunció que policías bolivianos, que mantienen vigiladas las sedes diplomáticas mexicanas en La Paz, bloquearon la salida de diplomáticos españoles que estaban en la residencia de la embajadora.

Según un comunicado de la Cancillería mexicana, el cónsul de España en Bolivia, Álvaro Fernández, y la encargada de negocios de la embajada española, Cristina Borreguero, estuvieron más de una hora esperando a poder abandonar la residencia porque la Policía Boliviana impedía el paso de sus chóferes.

Bolivia y México mantienen una constante tensión diplomática desde que Evo Morales fue acogido en el país norteamericano, tras renunciar al poder el pasado noviembre denunciando un golpe de Estado para derrocarlo.

