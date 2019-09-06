Equipo de Hipólito Mejía dice juramentó a exseguidores de Abinader en Monseñor Nouel

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019
Hipólito Mejía, expresidente de la República y aspirante nuevamente a la presidencia.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El director y seis concejales del distrito municipal de Sabana del Puerto, en la provincia Monseñor Nouel, pasaron a respaldar al precandidato presidencial del Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM) Hipólito Mejía, tras abandonar al también aspirante de esa formación opositora Luis Abinader.

La información la suministró este viernes el equipo de campaña del expresidente Mejía, al asegurar que el propio aspirante juramentó en sus filas a los exseguidores de Abinader.

El director municipal de Sabana del Puerto, Eddy Cueto, encabezó el grupo de dirigentes del PRM que completaron los regidores Bartolo Rosario Luna, Eddy Montás, Gabriela Santo Sánchez, Loyda Contreras, Roberto Acosta y Altagracia Cabral.

De acuerdo a la información, Mejía exhortó a los juramentados a trabajar duro para ganar las próximas elecciones generales, ya que, según él, la convención interna del PRM está prácticamente asegurada en un porcentaje de 70 a 30, a su favor.

La nota de prensa aseguró que los juramentados decidieron apoyar a Mejía tras una “profunda reflexión”, al valorar que este reúne las mejores condiciones para vencer a cualquier candidato que presente el oficialista Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD).

Mejía, por su parte, se comprometió a impulsar un programa de apoyo agropecuario para recuperar la confianza de los productores nacionales, ofreciéndoles respaldo a través de los distintos organismos técnicos, financieros y agropecuarios del Gobierno.

Abinader, Mejía y Wellington Arnaud son los tres precandidatos presidenciales del PRM, que el 6 de octubre venidero participarán de las primarias simultáneas que organiza la Junta Central Electoral (JCE) para elegir a los candidatos a la Presidencia de esa formación y del PLD.

El oficialismo escogerá su candidato presidencial a través del padrón abierto de la JCE, mientras que el PRM lo hará solo con los inscritos en esa organización.

