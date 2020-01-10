Enfermedades invernales no siempre requieren antibióticos, dice experta

La alergóloga e infectóloga Cecilia Hernández Fernández, jefa de hospitalización del Hospital Sedna, aseguró a Efe que antes de que los médicos receten antibióticos, existen otras herramientas para el tratamiento de estas enfermedades.

Por ejemplo, explicó, se encuentra la vacuna anual contra la influenza, la cual debe aplicarse principalmente a personas menores de 5 años y mayores de 65 años, así como aquellos que padecen enfermedades crónicas como la diabetes, asma o enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva crónica (EPOC).

La especialista destacó que cerca del 70 % de los resfriados que se presentan en la época invernal son de origen viral, que no requieren antibióticos.

Es por ello que lo único que se necesita para este tipo de padecimientos es dar tratamiento sintomático, además de mantener un seguimiento al paciente para estar pendiente si hay progreso de la enfermedad y reconocer si en algún momento se necesita el antibiótico.

Además, dijo Hernández Fernández, el uso de antibióticos aumenta el costo para los pacientes que “al tratarse de una enfermedad de origen viral se puede tratar con líquidos, analgésicos y soluciones nasales, lo cual tiene un bajo costo en comparación con los antibióticos”.

Aunado a ello, la especialista dijo que se debe tener en cuenta la resistencia antimicrobiana, la cual se presenta cuando las bacterias, virus, parásitos y hongos tienen la capacidad de mantener su crecimiento o viabilidad en presencia de un antibiótico que anteriormente servía para eliminarlos.

Aunque esto no es un riesgo directo para el paciente, sí es un peligro potencial, pues cuando una bacteria ya no es sensible o susceptible al antibiótico, el paciente tendrá que invertir más en fármacos y la enfermedad podría ser todavía más grave, indicó la doctora.

En la actualidad la resistencia antimicrobiana cobra la vida de aproximadamente un millón de personas y se estima que para 2050 esta cifra será 10 veces mayor, de acuerdo con datos de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).

Según la especialista, los antibióticos son recetados principalmente para contrarrestar infecciones respiratorias, gastrointestinales y urinarias; sin embargo, la mayor parte de estas afecciones son de origen viral por lo que la prescripción de antibióticos es innecesaria.