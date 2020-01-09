Encuentran cadáver de alcalde electo del estado mexicano de Guerrero

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020
Daniel Esteban González, alcalde electo de Cochoapa el Grande, México.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Chilpancingo (México).- Daniel Esteban González, alcalde electo de Cochoapa el Grande, municipio del sureño estado mexicano de Guerrero, fue hallado sin vida luego de más de un año y cuatro meses de haber sido privado de su libertad, en el contexto de violencia política que se vive en la región de La Montaña.

De acuerdo con lo informado este miércoles por su esposa, la actual alcaldesa de ese municipio, Edith Rivera López, el cuerpo del alcalde electo impulsado por el izquierdista Partido de la Revolución Democrática (PRD) fue hallado en el municipio de Tlapa en noviembre de 2019 en las jornadas de búsqueda para localizar al activista Arnulfo Cerón Soriano, también localizado en una fosa.

Tras el hallazgo el cuerpo quedó bajo resguardo del Servicio Médico Forense mientras la Fiscalía General del Estado llevaba a cabo el muestro de ADN para su reconocimiento.

Este miércoles la alcaldesa llegó a Chilpancingo, la capital estatal, luego de que le confirmaran el reconocimiento. “Nos llamaron de la Fiscalía de los restos de mi esposo, tardaron un poco las pruebas de ADN y ya nos entregaron los resultados que es él, y por eso venimos”, expresó a la prensa.

Detalló que de acuerdo con información preliminar que le dio la Fiscalía, el cuerpo del también exdiputado local fue localizado en una de las jornadas en las que ubicaron varios restos.

Dijo que cuando los restos del político sean entregados los trasladarán a Cochoapa el Grande, donde será sepultado.

Daniel Esteban González desapareció la noche del 2 de septiembre de 2018 junto con su chofer Juventino García Rojas cuando regresaba de Tlapa, en donde se reunió con el diputado federal Javier Manzano, del gobernante Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena).

En el momento en que denunció la desaparición el alcalde electo su esposa dijo que había sido amenazado de muerte desde su campaña para que desistiera, lo cual no hizo.

Tras su triunfo en las elecciones del 1 de julio de 2018, González fue impugnado ante el Tribunal Electoral local por la excandidata Hermelinda Rivera Francisco, del Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI), quien logró la revocación. Sin embargo, en tribunales federales González recuperó el triunfo.

Tras su desaparición el Congreso estatal tomó juramento a la esposa, elegida de entre una terna enviada por el gobernador Héctor Astudillo, del PRI.

En diversas ocasiones durante el periodo de investigación la alcaldesa, con el respaldo del PRD, señaló entre los principales sospechosos a quien fuera el candidato suplente durante la campaña, Raúl Chávez Flores, a quien se acusa de operar en favor del PRI.

En octubre de 2018, Chávez envió un escrito al Congreso estatal para renunciar a su derecho de asumir el cargo por problemas de salud, pero posteriormente envió dos escritos para pedir que se dejara sin efecto su primera petición. Sin embargo, esa solicitud fue rechazada.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar