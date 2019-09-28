Encapuchados vandalizan oficina gubernamental durante protesta en Bogotá

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Encapuchados ingresaron en la tarde de este viernes a la sede del gubernamental Instituto Colombiano de Crédito Educativo y Estudios Técnicos en el Exterior (Icetex) e intentaron prender fuego al primer piso de la edificación ubicada en el centro de Bogotá, durante una jornada de protestas universitarias.

Uno de los encargados de la seguridad del edificio aseguró a periodistas que los manifestantes ingresaron a la fuerza a la sede del Icetex y los trabajadores nada pudieron hacer para contenerlos.

El testigo calificó la situación de “indignante” toda vez que desde el interior del Icetex no hubo agresión hacia los encapuchados.

En imágenes difundidas por medios locales, varios de cuyos periodistas fueron agredidos mientras realizaban la cobertura, se pueden observar las instalaciones llenas de humo y las piedras que lanzaron los jóvenes regadas en el piso.

“Nos tocó defendernos con camillas, cascos y sillas. No estamos preparados para una situación como esta y nos tocó recurrir a lo que tuviéramos a la mano”, dijo otra de las trabajadoras del Icetex.

Un hombre que se encontraba en la zona indicó también que los alumnos “empezaron a lanzar piedras, ladrillos y bombas molotov”, y que el Escuadrón Móvil Antidisturbios (Esmad) de la Policía respondió con “bombas aturdidoras” para tratar de replegar a los manifestantes.

Este viernes alumnos de 11 universidades públicas y privadas de Colombia salieron a las calles de Bogotá para protestar por la violencia del Esmad en otras manifestaciones de esta semana y por un supuesto caso de corrupción destapado en la Universidad Distrital.

La solidaridad de los estudiantes de las instituciones privadas con los de centros públicos surgió luego de que el pasado martes se conociera que la Procuraduría (Ministerio Público) investiga al profesor de Ingeniera de Obras Civiles y exdirector de Extensión de la Universidad Distrital Wilman Muñoz Prieto.

Al docente se le acusa del presunto mal manejo de más de 10.490 millones de pesos (unos tres millones de dólares), lo que motivó la airada reacción de al menos 200 alumnos.

Ese día los jóvenes, varios de ellos encapuchados, ingresaron por la fuerza al edificio donde están las dependencias administrativas y trataron de entrar a la rectoría utilizando un taladro para romper las puertas.

Para contener la protesta, que se llevó a cabo sobre la carrera Séptima, una de las más transitadas de Bogotá, el Esmad intervino y lanzó agua y gases lacrimógenos a los estudiantes.

Al día siguiente los estudiantes de la Universidad Javeriana, situada al frente de una de las sede de la Distrital, llevaron a cabo un plantón pacífico para rechazar el accionar del Esmad debido a que gases y bombas aturdidoras cayeron cerca de uno de los edificios del Hospital San Ignacio, que hace parte de esa institución educativa.

