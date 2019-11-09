Embajadora de EE. UU. favorece RD y Haití luchen juntos contra delitos

Por EFE viernes 8 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La embajadora de Estados Unidos en el país, Robin Bernstein, afirmó que trató este viernes con el presidente Danilo Medina sobre la posibilidad de crear políticas de seguridad en conjunto con Haití para combatir el narcotráfico y otros ilícitos que se puedan producir en la frontera entre ambos países.

La diplomática dijo que ese tema fue tratado durante en la reunión sostenida hoy en el Palacio Nacional por Medina, ella y el jefe del Comando Sur de los Estados Unidos, almirante Craig S. Faller.

Bernstein destacó que sería importante que entre República Dominicana y Haití se produzcan acercamientos y colaboración para fortalecer la lucha contra los delitos que afectan a ambas naciones, que comparten la isla caribeña de La Española.

La embajadora, asimismo, lamentó la situación por la que atraviesa Haití en estos momentos y consideró que su país ha estado colaborando con las autoridades haitianas para mitigar la situación de los más necesitados en ese país.

En ese orden, afirmó que a pesar de la “complicada” situación que se vive en Haití, Estados Unidos siempre tratará de ayudar en favor de la mayoría de la población de esa nación.

Bernstein habló con los medios a su llegada al “Foro de innovación en los negocios” que se celebró en la Cancillería.

