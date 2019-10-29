Elevan a 67 la cifra de muertos en Bahamas relacionadas con el huracán Dorian

Por EFE martes 29 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- El director de la Agencia Nacional de Manejo de Emergencias (NEMA, en inglés) de Bahamas, capitán Stephen Russell, informó este martes que las autoridades locales han elevado a 67 la cifra de muertos relacionados con el huracán Dorian, dos meses después de su devastador paso por el archipiélago atlántico.

Según dijo Russell en una rueda de prensa hoy en la NEMA, la cantidad de fallecidos por el paso del ciclón llegó a 67, después de que el domingo y ayer, lunes, las autoridades encontraran dos cuerpos, uno en Dundas Town y el otro en The Mudd, ambos en las islas Ábaco.

Russell, a su vez, dijo a los periodistas que mientras las autoridades continúan limpiando las zonas devastadas, más cuerpos se encontrarán entre los escombros en las islas Ábaco y Grand Bahama, dos de las áreas más afectadas por el huracán Dorian.

El número de desaparecidos, por su parte, se mantiene en 282, según dijo el pasado 10 de octubre el ministro de Seguridad Nacional de Bahamas, Marvin Dames.

De los 282, 252 son residentes de las islas Ábaco.

Al cuestionarle a Russell sobre la cifra actual de personas desaparecidas, éste recomendó que los familiares de estos contacten a la Unidad Central de Investigación en Nueva Providencia en Grand Bahama para información más actualizada, pues la oficina de información se desactivó.

Las declaraciones de Russell provienen un día después de que el ministro de Servicios Sociales de Bahamas, Frankie Campbell, alegó que 1.208 personas no se habían localizado después del huracán.

Ante ello, Campbell publicó un anuncio con los nombres de las 1.208 personas.

Sin embargo, el funcionario retiró el anuncio, alegando que provocaba confusión entre la ciudadanía con los números oficiales de desaparecidos.

Mientras tanto, más de 750 personas se mantienen refugiadas, agregó Russell.

En esta misma línea, la vicedirectora de Servicios Sociales de Bahamas, Kim Sawyer, añadió que específicamente 777 personas aún están refugiadas en cinco albergues en Nueva Providencia.

El huracán Dorian provocó a su paso por Bahamas daños por valor de 7.000 millones de dólares, según cifras preliminares de las autoridades bahameñas.

