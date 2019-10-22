El voto en el exterior da a Evo Morales un apoyo de casi el 60 por ciento

Por EFE martes 22 de octubre, 2019
Evo Morales, presidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El voto en el exterior dio un apoyo masivo al presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, con casi el 60 por ciento de los sufragios, mientras que el opositor Carlos Mesa obtuvo alrededor del 27 por ciento, informó este martes el órgano electoral del país.

Morales, del gubernamental Movimiento al Socialismo, logró el 59,84 por ciento de los votos fuera del país, donde el sufragio es voluntario, detalló el órgano electoral tras cerrar el recuento del exterior.

Mesa, de la alianza Comunidad Ciudadana, obtuvo el 27,06 por ciento, y tercero se sitúa con el 8,18 el pastor presbiteriano de origen coreano Chi Hyun Chung, del Partido Demócrata Cristiano.

Las otras seis candidaturas quedan con porcentajes en su mayoría por debajo del 1 por ciento.

La participación fue del 61,57 por ciento entre los 341.001 inscritos en 120 ciudades de 33 países, donde el voto es voluntario mientras que en Bolivia es obligatorio.

El recuento oficial sumando los votos en el país va al 92,57 por ciento y da a Morales el 45,79 por ciento, por un 37,77 para Mesa.

El cómputo se desarrolla entre llamados a la calma y garantías de transparencia por parte del propio tribunal electoral y del Gobierno boliviano.

Por contra, una parte de la comunidad internacional, organismos multilaterales, la oposición y movimiento cívicos bolivianos dudan de su fiabilidad.

La difusión repentina este lunes por parte del órgano electoral de un recuento provisional preliminar, no oficial, que daba a Morales la victoria en primera vuelta, pese a que el domingo se había detenido cuando apuntaba a una segunda ronda con Mesa, provocó protestas violentas en el país.

El hotel en el centro de La Paz donde se desarrolla el conteo esta fuertemente protegido por la Policía, después de que la pasada noche se registraran incidentes en el exterior, con cargas policiales en las que se empleó material antidisturbios para dispersar a una muchedumbre que denunciaba el fraude.

La ley electoral otorga la victoria al candidato con al menos el 50 por ciento de los votos, o con el 40 y diez puntos de ventaja sobre el segundo, pero de no alcanzar esos porcentajes los dos más votados tendrán que ir a una segunda vuelta en diciembre.

