El Senado de Bolivia elige una presidenta del MAS de Evo Morales

Por EFE jueves 14 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El Senado de Bolivia eligió este jueves como presidenta a Eva Copa, del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) de Evo Morales, después de que el Congreso hubiera elegido también un parlamentario oficialista frente a un Gobierno interino del país integrado por opositores.

El MAS tiene mayoría en ambas cámaras y Eva Copa fue elegida en una sesión con la presencia de 26 de los 36 senadores, 22 oficialistas y cuatro opositores.

SEGUNDA EN EL ORDEN SUCESORIO

Copa, de 32 años, es titulada en Trabajo Social y procede del ámbito universitario, donde es conocida como activista por los derechos de la juventud y de la mujer en El Alto, ciudad vecina de La Paz.

El presidente de la Cámara de Senadores es el segundo en la línea sucesoria del jefe de Estado en Bolivia, tras el vicepresidente del país y por delante del presidente del Congreso.

La presidencia del Senado había quedado vacante primero por la renuncia de Adriana Salvatierra, que como muchos otros cargos oficialistas renunció después de que Morales anunciara su salida del poder el pasado domingo.

La actual presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, senadora opositora de Unidad Demócrata, ocupó brevemente la presidencia de la Cámara alta por unos minutos para seguidamente asumir el mando provisional del país el pasado martes.

El puesto quedó de nuevo vacante hasta la elección de Copa, después de que en la madrugada resultara elegido al frente de la Cámara de Diputados Sergio Choque.

GOBIERNO INTERINO HASTA NUEVAS ELECCIONES

El MAS tiene mayoría de dos tercios en la Asamblea Legislativa o Parlamento de Bolivia, que aún no se ha pronunciado sobre la carta de renuncia de Morales.

El Gobierno interino de Áñez, cuyo objetivo es convocar nuevas elecciones, aseguró durante esta jornada haber iniciado contactos con el partido de Morales para pacificar el país, sumido en una grave crisis desde los fallidos comicios del 20 de octubre pasado.

Evo Morales renunció el pasado domingo a la Presidencia después de que un informe de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) advirtiera graves irregularidades en estos comicios, tras los que había sido proclamado vencedor para un cuarto mandato consecutivo.

La violencia desde el día después de las elecciones por las sospechas de fraude se agudizó tras la renuncia, hasta el punto de que Policía y Fuerzas Armadas patrullan muchas zonas del país para evitar más disturbios, que hasta ahora dejan al menos doce muertos y más de quinientos heridos.

