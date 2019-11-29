El rey Felipe VI verá a Danilo Medina y otros presidentes iberoamericanos

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MADRID.- El rey Felipe VI de España se reunirá los próximos lunes y martes con los principales mandatarios extranjeros que asistirán a la apertura de la Cumbre del Clima en Madrid, el primero de ellos, el presidente dominicano, Danilo Medina.

Don Felipe abrirá sus encuentros el lunes por la tarde antes de la recepción que los reyes ofrecerán en el Palacio Real a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno y las delegaciones participantes en la convención del clima (COP25), que inaugurarán por la mañana el jefe del Gobierno español en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y el secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, en el recinto de Ifema de Madrid.

El primero en verse con el monarca será el presidente Medina, al que seguirá el de Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, ambos en el Palacio Real, según la agenda divulgada hoy por la Casa Real española.

El martes, ya en el Palacio de la Zarzuela, será el turno de la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, la demócrata Nancy Pelosi, a la que acompañará una delegación de miembros de la Cámara Baja.

La dirigente demócrata fue la encargada de anunciar el pasado 24 de septiembre el inicio de un juicio político (“impeachment”, en inglés) para tratar de destituir al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, por presionar a Ucrania para que investigara al exvicepresidente Josehp Biden y a su familia.

Las reuniones bilaterales proseguirán con el presidente de Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, y con el de Argentina, Mauricio Macri, quien el 10 de diciembre cederá el poder a Alberto Fernández, ganador de las elecciones del pasado 27 de octubre.

Felipe VI también se verá con Guterres, con el presidente de Austria, Alexander van der Bellen, y con el gran duque Enrique de Luxemburgo, a quien ofrecerá un almuerzo.

La ronda de encuentros del rey se completará el miércoles con el presidente electo de Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei.

Además de la recepción del Palacio Real, la reina Letizia tendrá un papel activo en la cumbre porque presidirá el martes por la tarde un panel sobre salud y cambio climático titulado “Invertir en acciones climáticas para la salud: reducir las emisiones, limpiar nuestro aire, salvar vidas”, en el recinto ferial de Madrid Ifema.

La convención de la cumbre, que se clausurará el 13 de diciembre, iba a haberse celebrado en Chile, pero debido a las protestas sociales desatadas en el país desde octubre, su presidente, Sebastián Piñera, renunció a organizarla y Madrid se ofreció como sede alternativa.

Chile mantiene la presidencia de la COP25, aunque Piñera no viajará a Madrid.

