El rey de España no propone candidato y se abre el camino a nuevas elecciones

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- El rey de España no propuso este martes ningún candidato a la investidura como presidente del Gobierno tras su ronda de contactos con los líderes políticos, una decisión que abre el camino para la repetición de las elecciones generales el 10 de noviembre.

Tras dos días de consultas, el rey “ha constatado que no existe un candidato que cuente con los apoyos necesarios para que el Congreso de los Diputados, en su caso, le otorgue su confianza”, señaló un comunicado de la Casa Real.

La decisión de Felipe VI tuvo lugar después de que hoy se reunió con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, el socialista Pedro Sánchez, y con los líderes de los principales partidos políticos con representación parlamentaria.

El rey comunicó esta decisión a la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Meritxell Batet, y de acuerdo con los plazos legales previstos el próximo lunes 23 se disolverán las dos cámaras del Parlamento y se convocarán los comicios generales.

Esta decisión es producto del bloqueo político que ha sufrido el país desde las elecciones del pasado 28 de abril y que ya impidió que Sánchez fuera refrendado como presidente por el Congreso en julio pasado.

El bloqueo se ha debido a que el Partido Socialista (PSOE) de Sánchez (ganador de las elecciones de abril) no logró forjar un acuerdo de Gobierno con la formación izquierdista Unidas Podemos (UP).

La insistencia de Sánchez y el PSOE de formar un Gobierno monocolor con apoyo parlamentario de UP, y el empeño de esta formación de entrar en un Ejecutivo de coalición fueron la clave de ese desencuentro.

Mientras tanto, el conservador Partido Popular (PP) y el liberal Ciudadanos (C’s) mantuvieron su intención de votar contra Sánchez, como ya hicieron en julio, y al final rechazaron la opción de una abstención que permitiera formar un gobierno y salir de la inestabilidad. 

