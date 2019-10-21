El reguetonero puertorriqueño Ozuna participará en “Fast & Furious 9”

Por EFE lunes 21 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- El reguetonero puertorriqueño Ozuna participará en la novena y próxima película de la saga “Fast & Furious”, anunció este lunes el actor estadounidense Vin Diesel, protagonista del filme, en su cuenta de Instagram.

“Gracias a Dios Todopoderoso por esta gran bendición de poder desarrollarme en una industria totalmente diferente, de poder aprender todos los días, más gracias a todo el que me brinda la oportunidad”, expresó Ozuna.

En el anuncio en la red social, Vin Diesel resalta un mensaje y aparece en una foto junto a Ozuna y el director de la película, Justin Lin.

“Como muchos saben, normalmente encontramos nuevos talentos en la industria musical que trabajen en cine. Ellos esperan que dejen sus elogios en la puerta y se involucren en su personaje con integridad. Y eso es lo que exactamente Ozuna ha hecho. Muy orgulloso de su trabajo y su rol en Fast 9”, expresó Vin Diesel en Instagram.

Esta sería la primera gran oportunidad cinematográfica de Ozuna en su carrera, después de participar en la comedia “Qué león”, en la que hizo el papel de José Miguel León.

Vin Diesel, por su parte, protagoniza en “Fast & Furious” a Dominic Toretto.

Además de Ozuna, otros artistas puertorriqueños que han participado de alguna de las sagas de “Fast & Furious” son los también reguetoneros Don Omar y Tego Calderón, quienes participaron en la quinta edición de “Fast & Furious” (Fast Five), interpretando a Santos y Leo, respectivamente.

La fecha de estreno de “Fast & Furious 9” está prevista para mayo del 2020.

Entre el nuevo elenco, destaca la participación del luchador estadounidense John Cena.

Ozuna, entretanto, se prepara para acudir a la edición 2019 de los Latin Grammy, donde está nominado a Mejor canción urbana por “Baila baila baila” de Ozuna.

Ozuna compite ante “Caliente” de De La Ghetto y J Balvin; “Con altura” de Rosalía y J Balvin; “Otro trago” de Sech y Darell y “Pa’ olvidarte” de ChocQuibTown.

Ozuna, a su vez, lanzará próximamente su nuevo disco, “Nibiru”, antes del cierre de este año.