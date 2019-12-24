El primer Grand Slam del año repartirá más de 44 millones de euros en premios

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MADRID.- Los organizadores del Abierto de Australia, el primer Grand Slam de la temporada que se disputará a partir del 20 de enero, han anunciado que los premios para los jugadores se han incrementado un 14 por ciento y que ahora serán de 71 millones de dólares australianos, 44.346.955 euros.

Este aumento beneficiará, sobre todo, a los eliminados en las primeras rondas, ya que los que pierdan en el primer partido ganarán 90.000 dólares australianos (56.214,45 euros), un veinte por ciento más que en la edición de 2019.

Los ganadores del Abierto de Australia, tanto en categoría masculina como femenina, ganarán 4,1 millones (2.560.880,50 euros), apenas 20.000 dólares australianos más.

La decisión podría estar vinculada a las apuestas deportivas, tras un informe publicado hace unos meses en el que se apuntó que los jugadores en los niveles más bajos eran más propensos a la corrupción, debido a la dificultad para ganarse la vida.

Anuncios