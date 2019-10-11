El presidente de Portugal se someterá a un cateterismo cardíaco

Por EFE viernes 11 de octubre, 2019
El presidente de Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lisboa.- El presidente de Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, ha anunciado que en unas semanas se someterá a un cateterismo cardíaco y que, en función de los resultados, volverá a presentarse a la reelección como jefe del Estado luso.

Durante una entrevista con una televisión de Portugal, el presidente avanzó que, tras unos exámenes médicos de corazón a los que se sometió recientemente, le practicarán un cateterismo para descartar varias dudas que surgieron.

Rebelo de Sousa recordó que su familia paterna tuvo problemas de corazón, tanto su padre como su abuelo, motivo por el que se sometió al examen médico.

El cateterismo servirá para comprobar, dijo el presidente, el grado de acumulación de calcio en un vaso sanguíneo del corazón, si es normal o excesivo.

La decisión de presentarse de nuevo a la reelección, que podría ser dentro de año y medio, dependerá de los resultados médicos.

El jefe del Estado dijo que quería seguir ejerciendo su cargo de manera cercana a la población y necesita tener el corazón sano.

