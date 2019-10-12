El presidente de Ecuador decreta toque de queda para ayudar a las fuerzas de seguridad a sofocar protestas

Por EFE sábado 12 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Quito.- El presidente de Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, ha decretado el “toque de queda” y “militarización” en el distrito metropolitano de Quito para ayudar a las fuerzas de seguridad a sofocar las protestas de este sábado por el recorte a los subsidios de los combustibles.

“He dispuesto el toque de queda y la militarización del Distrito Metropolitano Quito y valles. Empezará a regir a las 15.00 (20.00 GMT). Esto facilitará la actuación de la fuerza pública frente a los intolerables desmanes de violencia”, dijo el presidente en un mensaje por redes sociales.

