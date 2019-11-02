El pitcher Doolittle se niega a ir al encuentro de Los Nacionales con Trump

Por EFE sábado 2 de noviembre, 2019
El pitcher Sean Doolittle

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington (EE.UU.).- El pitcher Sean Doolittle ha declinado acudir este lunes a la Casa Blanca para el encuentro de Los Nacionales de Washington, flamantes campeones de la Serie Mundial de Béisbol, con el presidente de Estados Unidos, Dondald Trump.

“Hay muchas cosas políticas con las que no estoy de acuerdo, pero al final del día, tiene más que ver con la retórica divisiva y la habilitación de teorías de conspiración, la ampliación de la brecha en este país”, manifestó Doolittle al justificar su decisión.

La novena de Washington desfilará por la ciudad para celebrar el primer título obtenido el 30 de noviembre al ganar el cuarto de los siete juegos de la serie a los Astros de Houston.

Los Nacionales serán el tercer equipo de las Grandes Ligas que se reúne con Trump después de ganar un título. Antes lo hicieron los Astros en 2017, y Boston en 2018.

Trump asistió al quinto juego de la serie, el pasado domingo, y la multitud del ‘Nationals Park’ lo recibió con abucheos cuando se le mostró en la pantalla de vídeo.

