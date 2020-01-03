El petróleo de Texas sube 3,1 % tras escalada de tensión con Irán

viernes 3 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El precio del petróleo intermedio de Texas (WTI) cerró este viernes con una fuerte subida del 3,1 % y se situaba en 63,05 dólares el barril debido al ataque estadounidense en Bagdad en el que murió al comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución iraní, Qasem Soleimaní.

Al final de las operaciones a viva voz en la Bolsa Mercantil de Nueva York (Nymex), los contratos de futuros de WTI para entrega en febrero sumaron 1,87 dólares respecto a la sesión previa.

El Texas abrió la sesión con un ascenso superior, en torno al 3,60 %, y durante la jornada su precio llegó a alcanzar los 64 dólares, en niveles no vistos desde el pasado abril.

La muerte de Soleimaní ha despertado temor entre los aliados de EE.UU. a una nueva guerra en Oriente Medio y provocado la subida de los precios del petróleo, con el Brent revalorizándose un 3,54 % hoy al cierre, así como caídas en los mercados de todo el mundo.

El Pentágono anunció la muerte en un ataque con drones de Soleimaní en el aeropuerto internacional de Bagdad y lo justificó asegurando que el general iraní desarrollaba planes para atacar a los diplomáticos y miembros del servicio estadounidenses en Irak y en toda la región.

Tras el ataque, el líder supremo de la Revolución Islámica de Irán, el ayatolá Ali Jameneí, prometió venganza contra los que asesinaron a Soleimaní.

El analista jefe de riesgos geopolíticos de la firma S&P Global Platts, Paul Sheldon, dijo en una nota que es de esperar que Irán tome represalias por el ataque, aunque “las posibilidades de un conflicto más amplio están por debajo del 50 %.

“Las represalias de Irán podrían tomar la forma de una rápida respuesta por parte de sus enviados contra los aliados y activos de Estados Unidos”, explicó Sheldon, que agregó la posibilidad de que se produzcan “incidentes enfocados en los flujos de petróleo en el Golfo” y “ataques en infraestructuras”.

Por otra parte, la Administración de Información de la Energía estadounidense informó este viernes de que las reservas de crudo cayeron en 11,5 millones de barriles la semana terminada el 27 de diciembre, muy por encima de lo esperado por los analistas.

La firma privada Baker Hughes divulgó también hoy que el número de plataformas petrolíferas estadounidenses en activo bajó en siete unidades esta semana, hasta 670.

Los contratos de futuros de gasolina con vencimiento en febrero subieron más de cuatro centavos, hasta 1,75 dólares el galón, y los de gas natural, con vencimiento el mismo mes, subieron casi un centavo, hasta 2,13 dólares por cada mil pies cúbicos.

