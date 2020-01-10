El petróleo de Texas baja un 0,87 % y acumula una caída semanal del 6 %

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 10 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York. (EFE).- El precio del petróleo intermedio de Texas (WTI) cerró este viernes con una bajada del 0,87 % y se situó en 59,04 dólares el barril, en una caída semanal del 6 % que pone el precio del crudo texano a niveles previos a las hostilidades entre Estados Unidos e Irán.

Al final de las operaciones a viva voz en la Bolsa Mercantil de Nueva York (Nymex), los contratos de futuros de WTI para entrega en febrero restaron 52 centavos de dólar respecto a la sesión previa del jueves.

El petróleo cayó así este viernes en lo que es su peor semana desde julio, ya que las tensiones en Oriente Medio por Irán disminuyeron y los inversores se centraron más en el aumento de los inventarios de EE.UU. y otros signos que auguran un amplio suministro de crudo.

En el conflicto entre Estados Unidos e Irán hubo una sensación de que los suministros de petróleo son bastante seguros, según los analistas.

No obstante, con la imposición de nuevas sanciones a Irán y situaciones de inestabilidad, sobre todo después de que la Quinta Flota de EE.UU. haya denunciado que un barco ruso se acercó “de forma agresiva” a uno de sus destructores en el mar Arábigo, puede volver a intranquilizar a los mercados

El descenso semanal en los futuros del WTI ha hecho que los precios del petróleo vuelvan a niveles inferiores a los vistos antes del ataque con aviones no tripulados de Estados Unidos que mató al general iraní Qasem Soleimani el 3 de enero.

Irán respondió al ataque con misiles contra las bases aéreas iraquíes que acogían a las fuerzas estadounidenses, que no dejaron víctimas. Pero un comandante de la Guardia Revolucionaria dijo que Irán pronto tomaría “una venganza más dura”.

Aún así, no ha habido interrupción en la producción de petróleo en Oriente Medio como resultado del aumento de las tensiones y otras indicaciones esta semana sugieren que el suministro es amplio, según el canal especializado CNBC.

Además hay que recordar que los inventarios de crudo en los Estados Unidos aumentaron inesperadamente la semana pasada y los de gasolina subieron al máximo en una semana en cuatro años, dijo el miércoles la Administración de Información de Energía de EE.UU.

En este contexto, los contratos de futuros de gasolina con vencimiento en febrero prácticamente se quedaron estables en los 1,65 dólares el galón, y los de gas natural, con vencimiento el mismo mes, sumaron casi cuatro centavos de dólar hasta los 2,16 dólares por cada mil pies cúbicos.

