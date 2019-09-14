El papa pide reconciliación frente a las divisiones que amenazan la paz

Por EFE sábado 14 de septiembre, 2019
El papa Francisco

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ciudad del Vaticano.- El papa Francisco defendió hoy los valores de la reconciliación, el amor y la caridad, frente a las “desigualdades y divisiones amenazan la paz”, durante una audiencia en el Vaticano con los obispos católicos orientales en Europa que se encuentran en Roma.

“Mientras demasiadas desigualdades y divisiones amenazan la paz, nos sentimos llamados a ser artesanos del diálogo, promotores de la reconciliación, constructores pacientes de una civilización del encuentro, que preserva nuestros tiempos de la incivilidad de la confrontación”, señaló.

Francisco criticó que haya gente que se sienta absorbida “por la espiral de violencia, por el círculo vicioso de reclamos y continuas acusaciones mutuas” y dijo que frente a esta situación lo ideal es practicar el amor y la caridad.

“Cuando nos inclinamos juntos sobre el hermano que sufre, cuando nos acercamos a los que sufren la soledad y la pobreza, cuando ponemos atención a quien es marginado, como los niños que no ven la luz, los jóvenes privados de esperanza, las familias tentadas a desintegrarse, los ancianos enfermos o descartados, ya caminamos juntos en la caridad que sana las divisiones”, opinó.

Finalmente, el pontífice argentino reconoció que “solo amando se encuentra la alegría y se difunde la esperanza”.

