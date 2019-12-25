El papa pide esperanza ante protestas en Latinoamérica y ánimo para Venezuela

Por EFE miércoles 25 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ciudad del Vaticano.- El papa Francisco pidió este miércoles esperanza “para todo el continente americano, donde diversas naciones están pasando un período de agitaciones sociales y políticas” y aliento para “el pueblo venezolano largamente probado por las tensiones”, durante su tradicional mensaje de Navidad.

Asomado al balcón de la Logia central de la basílica de San Pedro para la bendición Urbi et Orbi, Francisco dedicó hoy su mensaje de Navidad a los conflictos e injusticias del mundo, como en otras ocasiones.

El papa comenzó su mensaje observando que “hay tinieblas” en los corazones humanos, en las relaciones personales y las familias y en los conflictos económicos, geopolíticos y ecológicos, pero añadiendo “que más grande es la luz de Cristo”.

Por ello pidió en su mensaje “que el pequeño Niño de Belén sea esperanza para todo el continente americano, donde diversas naciones están pasando un período de agitaciones sociales y políticas”, aunque sin citar los países de los que hablaba.

Mientras que deseó “que aliente al querido pueblo venezolano, largamente probado por las tensiones políticas y sociales, y no le haga faltar el auxilio que necesita”.

Y que “bendiga los esfuerzos de cuantos se están prodigando para favorecer la justicia y la reconciliación, y se desvelan para superar las diversas crisis y las numerosas formas de pobreza que ofenden la dignidad de cada persona”.

Francisco se había referido solo a las crisis desatadas en Latinoamérica en el vuelo de regreso de Japón el pasado 27 de noviembre cuando dijo que “hay Gobiernos débiles que no han conseguido poner orden y paz”, y se mostró partidario de “llamar al diálogo, a la paz, para que se resuelva los problemas”.

En su repaso por los conflictos actuales, el papa recordó la guerra en Siria, la situación en Líbano e Irak y mencionó también a aquellos que son perseguidos a causa de su fe y “especialmente los misioneros y los fieles secuestrados, y para cuantos caen víctimas de ataques por parte de grupos extremistas, sobre todo en Burkina Faso, Malí, Níger y Nigeria”. 

