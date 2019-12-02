El papa Francisco se operó de cataratas hace unos meses, según diario

Por EFE lunes 2 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, CIUDAD DEL VATICANO .- El papa Francisco se operó de cataratas en total secreto hace algunos meses en la clínica Pío XI de Roma, según publicó hoy el diario “Il Messaggero”.

El diario romano no comunicó la fecha de la operación, aunque se cree que pudo ser en el pasado verano, cuando limitó sus actividades, ya que el Vaticano no lo ha confirmado.

El propio Jorge Mario Bergoglio anunció en 2018 durante su visita a la cárcel romana de Regina Coeli que el año siguiente tenía que someterse a una operación para curar unas cataratas.

El pontífice argentino comentó este detalle mientras hablaba ante los internos de la necesidad de “renovar la mirada, porque hace bien”.

“Una mirada nueva hace bien porque a mi edad, por ejemplo, llegan las cataratas y no se ve bien la realidad. El próximo año debo operarme”, dijo sin entrar en detalles, según pudo escucharse en Radio Vaticano.

De este modo el papa, que el 17 de este mes cumplirá 83 años, pretendía operarse para sanar esta dolencia, que implica una opacidad en el cristalino del ojo y que es una de las causas más frecuentes de pérdida de visión en las personas adultas.

