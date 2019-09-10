El papa denuncia tras los incendios forestales está la corrupción

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO.- El papa Francisco afirmó hoy que detrás de la explotación del medioambiente, de la deforestación y la destrucción de la biodiversidad se encuentra “la corrupción”, al responder sobre si los Gobiernos de la región del Amazonas están haciendo suficiente para proteger esta zona.


El papa respondió así a los periodistas en la rueda de prensa de regreso de su viaje a Mozambique, Madagascar y Mauricio y donde la deforestación y la protección del medioambiente fue un tema central.

“La mayor explotación que se da hoy, no sólo en África sino en todo el mundo, es en el medioambiente, con la deforestación y la destrucción de la biodiversidad, que es tan necesario para la humanidad”, denunció.

Contó que hace algunos días unos marineros le explicaron que en varios meses habían recogido en una barca, “no más grande que este avión”, seis toneladas de plástico y recordó que en el Vaticano han prohibido el uso de plástico.

Explicó que lo que más ilusión le hace es que esta lucha por defender el medioambiente venga de los jóvenes y destacó que el acuerdo sobre el clima de París fue muy importante.

A los periodistas relató su pesar cuando vio el vídeo del rompehielos que atravesaba el polo norte sin problemas donde antes había un glaciar.

Al recordarle que la pregunta era sobre si los gobernantes están haciendo lo necesario para proteger el medioambiente tras incendios como los registrados en la Amazonía, el papa respondió: “Algunos mas, algunos menos”.

“Hay una palabra que tengo que decir que esta en la base de la explotación medioambiental (…) Y la palabra fea, fea, es corrupción”

“Yo tengo la necesidad de hacer esto, pero para hacer esto tengo que deforestar aquello. Necesito de los permisos del Gobierno y voy al responsable y la pregunta que hacen para que se apruebe el proyecto, y repito literalmente algo que me dijo un empresario español, es y ¿para mí, cuánto?”, lamentó.

“Esto ocurre en África, América Latina, en Europa, en todos lados”, agregó Francisco que aseguro que “cuando un puesto político ve esto como una ganancia personal, se explota”.

