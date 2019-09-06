El papa asegura que el clero se está “momificando”

Por EFE jueves 5 de septiembre, 2019
Papa Francisco

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Maputo.- El papa Francisco aseguró este jueves que la Iglesia católica no sabe a veces cómo insertarse en los nuevos escenarios y que a veces el clero se va “momificando”, durante el encuentro que mantuvo con los religiosos en la catedral de la Inmaculada en Maputo.

“Queridos hermanos y hermanas, nos guste o no, estamos llamados a enfrentar la realidad tal como es. Los tiempos cambian y debemos reconocer que a menudo no sabemos cómo insertarnos en los nuevos escenarios”, dijo el papa en portugués ante cerca 2.000 religiosos.

Olvidamos, aseveró Francisco, “que la Tierra Prometida está adelante y no atrás, y en ese lamento por los tiempos pasados, nos vamos petrificando”.

“Nos momificamos y no es bueno que un obispo o un sacerdote en vez de profesar la Buena Nueva anuncie una cosa gris que no enciende el corazón de nadie”, agregó.

En Mozambique, los cristianos son cerca el 47 % de la población, y los católicos representan el 28 %, con un aumento cada vez mayor de los protestantes.

Francisco invitó al clero del país a no caer en “cierta mundanidad espiritual”, “por la fascinación de mil propuestas de consumo que no nos podemos quitar de encima para caminar, libres, por los senderos que nos llevan al amor de nuestros hermanos”.

Al referirse a la guerra civil que durante años se vivió en el país, los exhortó a estar siempre dispuestos a “visitar”, a acortar las distancias entre todos.

“No puede ser parte del problema de las competencias, menosprecios y divisiones de unos con otros, sino puerta de solución, espacio donde sea posible el respeto, el intercambio y el diálogo”, subrayó el papa.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar