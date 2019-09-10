El nuevo iPhone 11 Pro de Apple tiene tres lentes traseras y modo noche

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Cupertino (EE.UU.).-Cupertino (EE.UU.).- La gama alta de los nuevos teléfonos de Apple, los iPhone 11, se llamará Pro y presenta por primera vez tres lentes en la cámara trasera -una más que la versión sencilla- así como modo noche, anunció este martes la compañía en un evento celebrado en su sede de Cupertino (California, EE.UU.).


Como en el caso de la versión más sencilla, las lentes se encuentran en un marco cuadrado, lo que ha hecho cambiar ligeramente el diseño clásico de estos teléfonos, y consisten en un teleobjetivo de 12 megapíxeles, un gran angular de 12 megapíxeles y un ultra gran angular también de 12 megapíxeles

El iPhone 11 Pro tiene una pantalla de 5,8 pulgadas, mientras que su “hermano mayor”, el Pro Max, tiene una de 6,5 pulgadas, y ambos presentan una pantalla super retina OLED, además de una duración de batería que supera en 4 y 5 horas respectivamente las de sus predecesores.

El procesador de los nuevos dispositivos de Apple es A13 Bionic, “el más rápido del mercado”, según la compañía, capaz de llevar a cabo un trillón de operaciones por segundo.

El “zoom” óptico de las cámaras alcanza 2x, los videos se pueden grabar en calidad 4k60 y tanto el iPhone 11 Pro como el Pro Max estarán disponibles en colores oro, plata, “gris espacio” y “verde medianoche”.

La compañía que dirige Tim Cook ha seguido la estela de sus competidores Samsung y Google y ha puesto especial énfasis en sus nuevos modelos en el tratamiento de las imágenes mediante inteligencia artificial, integrada en el teléfono para mejorar automáticamente la calidad de imágenes borrosas o tomadas en condiciones de poca luz mediante el modo noche.

La versión sencilla del iPhone 11 y sucesor del XR, por su parte, tiene una cámara trasera dual con gran angular y ultra gran angular, pantalla de retina LCD de 6,1 pulgadas y estará disponible en colores morado, blanco, verde, amarillo, negro y rojo.

Los nuevos teléfonos inteligentes de Apple podrán pedirse online a partir de este mismo viernes y llegarán a las tiendas el 20 de septiembre a un precio de 699 dólares para el iPhone 11 (versión sencilla), de 999 dólares para el iPhone 11 Pro y de 1.099 dólares para el iPhone 11 Pro Max.

