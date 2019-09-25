El Nobel sudafricano Desmond Tutu recibe a los duques de Sussex y a su bebé

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO,JOHANNESBURGO.- El arzobispo emérito de Ciudad del Cabo y premio Nobel de la Paz Desmond Tutu recibió hoy la visita del príncipe Enrique, su esposa Meghan Markle y el hijo de ambos, el pequeño Archie, que se encuentran en el sur de África en su primer viaje oficial al extranjero en familia.

Tutu, acompañado por su hija Thandeka, saludó sonriente a los duques de Sussex y a su bebé a las puertas de la sede de su fundación, ubicada en la urbe costera sudafricana de Ciudad del Cabo (suroeste).

El encuentro fue animado y se les vio a todos reír e interactuar con el pequeño Archie, quien todavía no ha cumplido cinco meses, momentos antes de tomar un té.

También intercambiaron regalos, según informó la Fundación Legado de Desmond y Leah Tutu en Twitter, como “un conjunto de fotografías enmarcadas del encuentro de la princesa Diana (la fallecida madre de Enrique) con Nelson Mandela en 1997”, entre otros.

La Fundación también compartió varias imágenes de la visita, entre ellas una en la que se puede ver al príncipe Enrique caminando afectuoso de la mano con Tutu.

El arzobispo emérito e icono de la lucha contra el “apartheid sudafricano” comparece muy poco en público debido a su avanzada edad (87 años) y su delicada salud.

Esta es la tercera jornada del viaje de los duques de Sussex por el sur de África, pero el encuentro con el Nobel es el primer acto público al que acuden con su bebé.

Había mucha expectación por ver a Archie, ya que desde que nació el pasado mayo la discreción ha caracterizado el comportamiento de la joven pareja respecto a su primogénito.

Este miércoles, la agenda de Meghan Markle incluye también actos con mujeres empresarias y una visita a un proyecto de madres con VIH.

Enrique de Gales, por su parte, inicia un tour en solitario que le llevará a visitar Botsuana, Angola y Malaui mientras su esposa y su hijo permanecen en Sudáfrica.

La conservación medioambiental y el apoyo a proyectos solidarios dominan la agenda de los duques en este viaje, pero en Angola, además, Enrique rendirá homenaje a su madre, siguiendo sus pasos en un campo de minas que Diana de Gales visitó en 1997.

El sur de África ocupa un lugar especial en la historia de los duques de Sussex, ya que Botsuana fue el destino de su primer viaje juntos cuando comenzaron su noviazgo en 2016.

Está previsto que el próximo 2 de octubre toda la familia regrese desde Johannesburgo al Reino Unido, donde, desde su matrimonio en 2018, la joven pareja real se ha visto sometida a un escrupuloso escrutinio, en especial en lo relativo a la figura de Meghan, exactriz nacida en Estados Unidos.

