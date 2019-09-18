El New York Times suspende su edición en español por no resultar rentable

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El prestigioso diario New York Times anunció este martes la suspensión de su edición en español, que aseguró en una nota a los lectores no ha resultado rentable, y detalló que limitará sus noticias en este idioma a un servicio de suscripción.

“A partir de hoy, hemos suspendido NYT en español como un sitio autónomo”, apuntó un artículo publicado en su página web, en el que señala que la intención del proyecto, lanzado en 2016, era el de “alcanzar y atraer a más lectores internacionales”.

“Si bien el sitio Español atrajo a una considerable nueva audiencia hacia nuestro periodismo, y produjo regularmente artículos de los cuales estamos orgullosos, no demostró ser financieramente exitoso”, admite el texto.

El New York Times anunció además que a partir de ahora se hará llegar a través de un “modelo de suscripciones” un informe con las principales noticias de la jornada traducidas a una docena de idiomas, que de manera “frecuente” estará disponible en español.

Subraya sin embargo el medio que el cambio no afectará a la “cobertura de América Latina, que seguirá siendo sólida, con dedicados corresponsales, radicados en Medellín, Ciudad de México y Río de Janeiro”.

NYT en Español hasta ahora publicaba alrededor de 10 artículos al día, tanto originales como traducidos de la versión del New York Times en inglés.

En el momento de su creación, el entonces director del New York Times en Español, Elías López, dijo a Efe que el proyecto funcionará desde México, coordinado con un equipo integrado por seis editores y periodistas, y los corresponsales del diario por la región.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar