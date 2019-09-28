El mundo artístico y político mexicano despide con alabanzas a José José

Por EFE sábado 28 de septiembre, 2019
El cantautor José José, fallecido a los 71 años

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Personalidades del mundo artístico y político mexicano lamentaron este sábado la muerte del cantautor José José, fallecido a los 71 años enfermo de cáncer de páncreas, con mensajes llenos de elogios que encomiaron su talento vocal y su personalidad.


Entrevistado por Televisa, el célebre cantante de música mariachi Vicente Fernández, quien compartió escenarios con José José, dijo del cantante que “fue grande su voz y su manera de ser, y fue un señor de los pies a la cabeza”.

“Seguiremos siendo buenos amigos hasta que yo me vaya también”, dijo un entristecido Vicente Fernández, quien sostuvo que José José es su “ídolo”.

En la misma línea, Angélica María, cantante y actriz de la época de oro del cine mexicano, señaló que hay “pocas voces en el mundo” como la de José José, de quien dijo que fue “un ser humano maravilloso, lindo, generoso y divino que siempre te hacía reír”.

El compositor y cantante de música romántica Armando Manzanero destacó que José José fue “un reconocido intérprete con un cariño enorme del público hacia él que mantuvo un éxito continuado durante varias décadas”.

“Descanse en paz el príncipe. Gracias por tantas canciones, por tanto talento y grandes momentos”, expresó en redes el mexicano Aleks Syntek, quien también había compartido escenarios con José José.

Tras conocerse la noticia, el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lamentó ante un grupo de periodistas la muerte de José José y dijo que “el mejor homenaje es recordarle y seguir escuchando sus canciones”.

“Es muy lamentable, era un cantante extraordinario de una época que con sus canciones y su romanticismo hizo llorar y ser feliz a muchos de mi generación”, dijo el mandatario, de 65 años.

La Secretaría de Cultura de México lamentó a través de redes sociales el fallecimiento del cantante, a quien definió como “una de las voces más queridas de México”.

Mientras que la Cancillería mexicana informó que el Consulado de México en Miami está intentando comunicarse con la familia del cantante para ofrecer “apoyo consular”

El Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes (INBAL) definió a José José como un “gran cantante” y señaló que su “trayectoria le dio un lugar especial en la cultura musical de México y de otros países”.

También cantantes extranjeros lamentaron en redes la pérdida de José José, como el español Alejando Sanz, quien dijo que el mexicano creó su “propio reino capaz de dar la vuelta al mundo y a los corazones”.

“Lamentando mucho la partida de José José sin duda alguna uno de los grandes de la música, su voz sonara por siempre en nuestros corazones”, expresó a su vez el colombiano Juanes.

En redes sociales proliferó en forma de homenaje una antigua fotografía en blanco y negro en la que aparece José José junto a sus amigos y colegas Juan Gabriel, Rocío Dúrcal y Camilo Sesto, todos ellos ya fallecidos.

También a través de redes sociales se organizaron encuentros en diferentes cantinas de Ciudad de México para despedir entre cánticos y alcohol a este cantante, cuyas canciones de amor y desamor han protagonizado las fiestas y las bodas de generaciones de mexicanos.

Nacido en Ciudad de México el 17 de febrero de 1948, José Rómulo Sosa era conocido como “el Príncipe de la canción” y considerado uno de los artistas más importantes de México y Latinoamérica, donde era un referente de la canción romántica.

“El triste”, “”Almohada”, “Amar y querer” y “Gavilán o paloma” son algunos de los temas más recordados del artista, quien aseguraba que durante años fue el biógrafo de su propia vida a través de sus canciones.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar