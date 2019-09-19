El ministro de Economía saluda aprobación del Idoppril y disolución del IDSS

Juan Ariel Jiménez, ministro de Economía, Planificación y Desarrollo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El ministro de Economía, Planificación y Desarrollo, Juan Ariel Jiménez, saludó este jueves la aprobación del proyecto de ley que crea el Instituto Dominicano de Prevención y Protección de Riesgos Laborales (Idoppril), y que también disuelve el Instituto Dominicano de Seguros Sociales (IDSS).

Jiménez integró la comisión que trabajó el proyecto, el cual pasa ahora al Poder Ejecutivo para su promulgación.

“Debemos reconocer que el IDSS jugó un rol histórico importante, sentó base para la seguridad social y por muchos años fue referente de buena medicina y protección de las personas”, manifestó el ministro de Economía en comunicado.

La pieza legislativa es una iniciativa del Poder Ejecutivo y fue sometida al Congreso Nacional a finales de febrero pasado, luego del discurso de rendición de cuentas del presidente Danilo Medina ante la Asamblea Nacional.

El Idoppril tendrá a su cargo la administración y pago de las prestaciones del Seguro de Riesgos Laborales del Sistema Dominicano de Seguridad Social (SDSS) y la contratación de servicios de salud para la atención de afiliados por enfermedades producto del trabajo y accidentes laborales.

También, agregó la información, la promoción, prevención y control de los riesgos laborales, así como la atención integral de la salud de los trabajadores.

El consejo directivo del nuevo organismo lo integrarán el ministro de Trabajo, quien lo presidirá; el ministro de Salud Pública, vicepresidente, y el ministro de Economía, Planificación y Desarrollo.

Además, tres representantes del sector empleador; tres representantes del sector laboral y el director ejecutivo del Idoppril.

