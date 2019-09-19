El MICM se suma a la Declaración de Punta Cana por la sostenibilidad

Por EFE jueves 19 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Mipymes (MICM) se adhirió este jueves a la Declaración de Punta Cana, que busca el desarrollo nacional de manera sostenible y medioambientalmente sustentable para el uso de combustibles alternativos para la aviación.

El acuerdo de adhesión fue suscrito por el titular del MICM, Nelson Toca Simó, y el director general del Instituto Dominicano de Aviación Civil (IDAC), Alejandro Herrera, informó el ministerio en un comunicado.

“Aquí nos estamos adhiriendo a una ruta establecida y avanzada, firmada en 2016, que tiene como objetivo desarrollar en la República Dominicana energías alternativas y así seguir cooperando con el desarrollo de nuestro país con un medioambiente más sano”, dijo Toca Simó.

 

El MICM colaborará y se unirá al esfuerzo interinstitucional encaminado a lograr la concreción de las acciones descritas por la Declaración de Punta Cana, que contempla la implementación de una hoja de ruta para el desarrollo y uso de combustibles alternativos sostenibles para la aviación en el país.

Por su parte, el director del IDAC agradeció al titular de Industria que se sume a esta iniciativa tendente a viabilizar la producción de energías alternativas.

“Siempre hemos criticado que un país como la República Dominicana, que no produce petróleo y que en su momento estuvo liderando la producción de caña de azúcar, no tenga un desarrollo en la producción de energías alternativas”, señaló Herrera.

Agregó que la Asamblea General de la Organización de Aviación Civil Internacional (OACI) ha desarrollado como uno de sus ejes estratégicos realizar un aporte al sistema de aviación, haciéndolo más sostenible y amigable.

El organismo ha emprendido un plan de mitigación del CO2 que va por su tercera etapa, en el cual utiliza a la República Dominicana como piloto, para que todas las instituciones que tienen que ver con el medioambiente participen en la Declaración de Punta Cana.

Según el funcionario, la adhesión del MICM es de extraordinaria significación, ya que es la institución que se encarga de regular los combustibles en la República Dominicana.

