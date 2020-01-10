El mayor proveedor de Boeing para el avión 737 Max despide a 2.800 empleados

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, NUEVA YORK.- La compañía Spirit AeroSystems, la mayor proveedora de piezas del avión 737 Max de Boeing, que permanece paralizado en todo el mundo tras dos accidentes, anunció este viernes que despedirá a 2.800 empleados en sus instalaciones de Wichita (Kansas) a finales de mes.

En un comunicado, Spirit explicó que así lo decidió debido a la suspensión en la producción de los 737 Max, la incertidumbre sobre la fecha en que esta se reanudará y el nivel al que lo hará, teniendo en cuenta que ese modelo representa la mitad de su facturación anual.

La compañía fabrica el fuselaje y piezas del motor del Max, un 70 % de su estructura, y había producido materiales suficientes para hasta 52 aviones un mes antes de que Boeing anunciara sus planes de congelar la producción de los aviones, indicó Efe-DowJones.

Aparte del despido de los 2.800 trabajadores, que comenzará el 22 de enero, la firma “planea implementar reducciones de personal más pequeñas a finales de mes en sus plantas de Tulsa y McAlester (Oklahoma), que también producen componentes del Max”, y no descarta tomar nuevas decisiones “en el futuro”.

Más de la mitad de las ventas de Spirit derivan del Max y otros programas de Boeing, pero los recortes en sus instalaciones de Wichita se producen mucho antes de lo que los analistas esperaban, ya que cuenta con una abundante caja y trabaja con otras compañías como Airbus y Lockheed Martin Corp.

A finales de diciembre, Boeing anunció que a partir de este mes pararía la producción de los aviones a la espera de que la Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA en inglés) levantara su veto, algo que todavía no ha sucedido.

Se estima que la empresa ha perdido entre 1.000 y 2.000 millones de dólares al mes desde la prohibición de que el 737 Max vuele, y hasta 600 proveedores están lidiando con el impacto y la incertidumbre del freno en la fabricación del avión durante un periodo sin determinar.

