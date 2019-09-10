El marido de la exgobernadora de Alaska Sarah Palin pide el divorcio

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Todd Palin, el marido de la excandidata republicana a la Vicepresidencia de EE.UU. y exgobernadora de Alaska Sarah Palin, inició los trámites del divorcio, según informaron este lunes medios estadounidenses.

En un documento presentado ante un tribunal en Anchorage, Todd Palin, de 55 años, cita como justificación para el divorcio “tal incompatibilidad de temperamento entre las partes que les resulta imposible vivir juntos como marido y mujer”.

Todd Palin propone a su todavía esposa compartir la custodia de su único hijo menor de edad, que tiene 11 años, así como una división equitativa de los bienes y deudas maritales.

Los Palin, pareja desde el instituto, contrajeron matrimonio en 1988, hace 31 años, y tienen cinco hijos en común, de los cuales cuatro ya han superado la mayoría de edad.

Sarah Palin, también de 55 años, asumió en 2006 como la primera gobernadora de Alaska, puesto desde el que logró una rápida popularidad a nivel nacional, que la llevó en 2008 a convertirse en la fórmula a la Casa Blanca de John McCain.

McCain y Palin perdieron esas elecciones ante el demócrata Barack Obama (2009-2017) y la entonces gobernadora renunció a su cargo en Alaska en 2009.

Durante la campaña a la Casa Blanca, Palin tuvo que lidiar con el embarazo de su entonces hija adolescente Bristol. Además de anunciar el embarazo, Palin dijo que su hija y su entonces novio, Levi Johnston, se iban a casar, aunque la relación terminó poco después de las elecciones.

Alejada de la primera línea política, Palin protagonizó en 2010 el programa de telerrealidad “Sarah Palin’s Alaska”.

También en 2010 abrazó el surgimiento del ultraconservador Tea Party, participando en su convención fundacional, dando apoyo a muchos de sus candidatos y convirtiéndose en una de las caras más populares del movimiento conservador en EE.UU.

Todd Palin, por su parte, un piloto de motos de nieve que ha trabajado en la industria del petróleo y de la pesca, mantuvo un bajo perfil durante la carrera política de su esposa, aunque en 2012 participó en el “reality” de NBC “Stars Earn Stripes”.

Además de cinco hijos, la pareja tiene cinco nietos (tres de Bristol y dos de su hijo Track).

