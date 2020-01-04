El Líbano condena “asesinato criminal” de Soleimani

viernes 3 de enero, 2020
Michel Aoun, presidente libanés

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Beirut.- El presidente libanés, Michel Aoun, condenó el ataque estadounidense en Bagdad que esta madrugada costó la vida al poderoso comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución iraní, Qasem Soleimani, y lo calificó de “asesinato criminal”.

Según la agencia de noticias estatal ANN, Aoun ofreció sus condolencias tanto a su homólogo de Irán, Hasán Rohaní, como al de Irak, Barham Saleh, por la muerte también del vicepresidente de las milicias chiíes iraquíes Multitud Popular, Abu Mahdi al Mohandes, juntos a otros integrantes de la agrupación.

Mientras, el Ministerio de Exteriores libanés condenó en un comunicado el ataque y lo consideró “una violación de la soberanía iraquí y una escalada peligrosa contra Irán que aumentará las tensiones en la región”.

Al mismo tiempo, afirmó que en “el Líbano siempre prima la lógica del diálogo, de la contención y de la sabiduría para resolver los problemas en lugar de usar la fuerza”, por lo que llamó a evitar las repercusiones de ese ataque.

En la nota se pidió “mantener al Líbano al margen de las repercusiones de este peligroso incidente porque es necesario para su seguridad y estabilidad política que se garantice su salida de la crisis económica y financiera” que vive actualmente el país.

De esta forma el Gobierno libanés se distanció de lo sucedido, para no verse arrastrado por el eje chií de Oriente Medio, del que forma parte junto a los aliados árabes de Irán, en primer lugar Siria.

Soleimani era el encargado de las operaciones de los Guardianes de la Revolución en el exterior, sobre todo en Siria y en Irak, y estaba en estrecha coordinación con los movimientos afines a Teherán en toda la región, como el grupo libanés Hizbulá.

El líder de Hizbulá, Hasan Nasralá, aseguró hoy que seguirá la senda del comandante fallecido hasta “conseguir sus objetivos” y prometió vengar su muerte, lo cual es “la responsabilidad y el trabajo de todos en la Resistencia”, en referencia al brazo armado del movimiento chií.

