El inicio del escrutinio en el Reino Unido corrobora el sondeo a pie de urna

Por EFE jueves 12 de diciembre, 2019
Boris Johnson, primer ministro de Reino Unido

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LONDRES.- Con los resultados de 50 de las 650 circunscripciones electorales del Reino Unido declarados, comienzan a corroborarse las predicciones de la encuesta a pie urna, que anticipa una mayoría absoluta del Partido Conservador.

Aunque el recuento de votos se encuentra en una fase todavía inicial, los conservadores han obtenido por ahora 21 diputados, siete de ellos en circunscripciones en las que habían perdido en otras elecciones.

Los laboristas, por su parte, suman 23 escaños, pero han perdido cuatro circunscripciones que hasta ahora controlaban.

Los dos principales partidos británicos han llamado a la cautela antes de comprobar si se confirma la tendencia que marcan los primeros resultados oficiales.

El escrutinio continuará durante la madrugada y se espera que el resultado de los comicios esté claro a primera hora de la mañana.

Los “tories” del primer ministro, Boris Johnson, se han hecho con la demarcación de Workington, que había votado laborista desde 1979.

Esa región se ha convertido en un icono durante la campaña electoral, en la que se ha presentado al “hombre de Workington”, un varón blanco de clase trabajadora y votante tradicional laborista, como uno de los objetivos de los mensajes políticos de Johnson.

Los “tories” se han llevado el diputado en liza por la circunscripción de Darlington, laborista desde 1992, y el de Peterborough, entre otros.

El Partido Nacionalista Escocés (SNP), que según el sondeo a pie de urna obtendrá una amplia victoria en Escocia, suma por ahora tres escaños, dos de ellos en demarcaciones que hasta ahora estaban en manos de otras fuerzas.

La encuesta que se difundió al cierre de los colegios electorales predice que los conservadores obtendrán una amplía mayoría de 368 diputados, mientras que los laboristas se quedarán con 191 asientos en el Parlamento.

