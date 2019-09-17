El huracán Humberto se hace más fuerte y grande en su camino a las Bermudas

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- El huracán Humberto se hizo más grande y más fuerte en las últimas horas, en las que alcanzó la categoría 2 de la escala Saffir-Simpson, en su rumbo hacia las Bermudas, informó este martes el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EEUU.

El ciclón presenta ya vientos máximos sostenidos de 100 millas por hora (160 kilómetros por hora) y se prevé que esta próxima noche o el miércoles alcance la categoría 3 en esta escala, que mide los huracanes por la intensidad de sus vientos, es decir más de 110 millas por hora (177 km/h).

Con esa fuerza pasaría el miércoles por la noche cerca del noroeste de las Bermudas, islas de las que se encuentra a 555 millas (895 km) hacia el oeste y hacia donde se dirige a 8 millas por hora (13 km/h).

Por este motivo, las autoridades locales de este territorio insular británico ya emitieron una alerta de paso de huracán en las próximas 36 horas.

El NHC, con sede en Miami, indicó en su último boletín, emitido a las 08.00 hora local (12.00 GMT) que el ojo “grande y desigual” de Humberto acelerará su velocidad de traslación hasta la madrugada del jueves.

Aunque no se prevé que toque tierra en este archipiélago del Atlántico Norte, los vientos huracanados podrían sentirse en la isla, pues se extienden hasta 30 millas (45 km) desde el centro del ciclón.

Junto a los intensos vientos, Humberto podría dejar fuertes lluvias en las islas, con acumulaciones de hasta 3 pulgadas (7,5 centímetros), y peligrosas condiciones marinas.

Humberto es el tercer huracán que se registra en la actual temporada de ciclones en la cuenca atlántica, que va del 1 de junio al 30 de noviembre, después de Barry y Dorian.

Además de Humberto, el NHC monitorea actualmente otro sistema en la cuenca atlántica que tiene un 90 % de posibilidades de convertirse en depresión tropical en las próximas 48 horas.

Esta zona de bajas presiones que se encuentra a unas 1.000 millas (1.600 km) al este de las Antillas Menores se ha “organizado” en las últimas horas mientras se dirige lentamente hacia el oeste-noroeste.

