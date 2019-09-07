El huracán Dorian se fortalece de nuevo a categoría 2 en camino a Canadá

Por EFE sábado 7 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- El huracán Dorian, que causó al menos 43 muertos en Bahamas esta semana y avanza hacia Canadá, subió de nuevo a categoría 2 este sábado, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 100 millas por hora (155 km/h), informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, en inglés) de Estados Unidos.

La agencia precisó que datos del satélite indican que Dorian, que amenaza este fin de semana con condiciones de ciclón a Nueva Escocia (Canadá), está más fuerte de lo que anunciaron previamente este sábado.

Según el reporte de las 14.00 hora local (18.00 GMT) del NHC, el ciclón aumentó su potencia en 15 millas por hora (24 km) como también su velocidad de desplazamiento hacia el noreste.

Dorian avanza ahora a 29 millas por hora (49 km/h) y se encuentra a 189 millas (290 km) al sur-sureste de la ciudad estadounidense de Eastport (Maine) y a 140 millas (225 km) al sur-suroeste de la ciudad de Halifax (Canadá).

El NHC indicó que prevé vientos de tormenta tropical en partes del sureste de Massachusetts, y condiciones de huracán en Nueva Escocia.

El ciclón mantendrá hasta el domingo su desplazamiento hacia el noreste, según el NHC, con sede en Miami.

La agencia federal prevé que más tarde este sábado o el domingo, el centro de Dorian debería pasar al sureste de Nueva Inglaterra y luego moverse a través de Nueva Escocia y Terranova.

A Dorian lo acompañan este sábado en el Atlántico la tormenta tropical Gabrielle y una depresión tropical.

Esta temporada atlántica se prevén de 10 a 17 tormentas tropicales con nombre, es decir con vientos superiores a 39 millas por hora o más (63 km/h), y de ellas de cinco a nueve huracanes, con vientos de 74 millas por hora o más (120 km/h), según la Administración Nacional de Océanos y Atmósfera de Estados Unidos (NOAA).

Se trata de una temporada con un 45 % de probabilidades de una actividad “por encima de lo normal”, que es de 12 tormentas con nombre, de las cuales seis se convierten en huracanes, incluidos tres importantes.

En lo que va de la actual temporada de huracanes, que comenzó en junio pasado, se han registrado también las tormentas tropicales Chantal, Andrea, Erin, Fernand y Barry, que se convirtió en huracán en julio poco antes de tocar tierra en Luisiana, donde dejó cuantiosas pérdidas materiales, pero ninguna víctima mortal directa.

