El Gobierno de Maduro condena “injerencia” de Borrell y Bachelet en Venezuela

Por EFE domingo 22 de diciembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro condenó este domingo las que consideró “declaraciones injerencistas” sobre Venezuela por parte de la alta comisionada de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos, Michelle Bachelet, y el alto representante de la Unión Europea (UE) para la Política Exterior, Josep Borrell.

La llamada revolución bolivariana “rechaza de manera categórica las declaraciones” de ambos funcionarios “sobre el funcionamiento de las instituciones venezolanas”, dice un comunicado de la Cancillería que se publica un día después de que Borrell denunciase una “grave violación” de principios democráticos en el país caribeño.

“La obsesión que ambas instancias internacionales denotan con respecto a Venezuela refleja un inaudito sesgo y una evidente carencia de rigor diplomático y profesional”, respondió el chavismo en su nota diplomática.

La UE alertó este sábado de que la suspensión de la inmunidad de cuatro diputados opositores en Venezuela acusados de rebelión y otros actos “incluidos el acoso, la intimidación y los arrestos arbitrarios, están obstaculizando el trabajo constitucional de la Asamblea Nacional”, el único poder en manos del antichavismo.

El Ejecutivo de Maduro dijo este domingo que con tales “posiciones injerencistas (…) estos organismos pretenden interferir en los procesos que adelanta el sistema de justicia venezolano para salvaguardar las instituciones democráticas y la paz social”.

“Las opiniones políticas que adelantan constituyen inaceptables intromisiones en asuntos internos de un Estado soberano (…) y se traducen finalmente en soterrados apoyos a los actores políticos violentos que han atentado contra la estabilidad y la democracia venezolana durante todo el año 2019”, prosigue el comunicado.

Además, el chavismo gobernante insta a Borrell y a Bachelet a “ocuparse por sucesos graves que ocurren en la región, como la judicialización política contra el presidente Evo Morales, la represión y las evidentes violaciones a los derechos humanos que se suceden casi a diario tanto en Bolivia como en Chile y Colombia”.

Borrell reiteró ayer que una solución pacífica y política “solo puede lograrse si la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento), el único cuerpo elegido democráticamente en Venezuela, es respetada plenamente y sus miembros pueden llevar a cabo sus prerrogativas constitucionales libremente”.

En nombre de la UE, el político español instó a todas las partes en Venezuela a implicarse en una negociación “creíble, representativa e inclusiva”, y aseguró que la Unión está comprometida en apoyar esos esfuerzos, especialmente a través del grupo internacional de contacto que ha impulsado.

Anuncios