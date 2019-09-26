El gobernador de Nueva York vuelve a la soltería

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019
El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo y Sandra Lee

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, al que el público suele escuchar hablando sobre candentes temas de la política local o nacional, ha hecho un alto para dar a conocer que ha vuelto a la soltería, tras finalizar la relación de 14 años con la popular chef y autora de libros de cocina Sandra Lee.

Cuomo, de 61 años y Lee, de 53, emitieron un comunicado en conjunto para informar que ya no son pareja.

“Nos hemos dado cuenta de que nuestras vidas han ido en diferentes direcciones y nuestra relación romántica se ha convertido en una profunda amistad”, señala la revista People.

“Siempre seremos familia y nos apoyaremos mutuamente y nos dedicaremos a las chicas. Nuestras vidas personales siguen siendo personales y no habrá más comentarios”, indica además la declaración.

El pasado mayo, Lee rechazó rumores que apuntaban a la ruptura de la pareja, publicado un mensaje en Facebook: “Andrew y yo todavía estamos muy juntos. … Mantenemos nuestras vidas lo más privadas posible”.

Cuomo, que el pasado enero comenzó su segundo término como gobernador, y Lee comenzaron a salir en 2005, luego de que él se divorciara, pero nunca se casaron y tras su elección a la gobernación en el 2011, ella se desempeñó en ocasiones como primera dama aunque se ha mantenido alejada de la política.

De acuerdo con People, los rumores del final de su relación comenzaron cuando Lee puso a la venta la casa que compartía con Cuomo en Manhattan.

Cuomo, exsecretario de Vivienda federal y exfiscal general de Nueva York tiene tres hijas adultas de su matrimonio con Kerry Kennedy, hija del exsenador Robert Kennedy y sobrina del expresidente John F. Kennedy, ambos asesinados.

