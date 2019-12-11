El Gobernador de Nueva York ordena aumentar seguridad de comunidades judías

miércoles 11 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, ordenó este miércoles a la Policía del estado aumentar la vigilancia alrededor de templos y establecimientos judíos, mientras las autoridades en Nueva Jersey continúan la investigación del tiroteo ocurrido el martes en un supermercado kósher.


“Ahora sabemos que este asqueroso acto de violencia fue un ataque deliberado contra la comunidad judía en Jersey City. Ordené a la Policía estatal que aumente las patrullas y la seguridad alrededor de las sinagogas y los establecimientos judíos, mientras que la policía de Nueva Jersey investiga más a fondo este horrible acto”, indicó en un comunicado.

Cuomo hizo el anuncio luego de que el alcalde de Jersey City, (Nueva Jersey, EE.UU) Steve Fulop, señalara durante una conferencia de prensa este miércoles que los dos presuntos autores del tiroteo eligieron específicamente el supermercado kósher donde se desarrolló el incidente.

“Tras revisar los vídeos de seguridad podemos decir que fue un ataque selectivo en la tienda judía: vimos la furgoneta lentamente desplazándose por las calles de Jersey City; los autores se pararon delante, abrieron con calma la puerta con dos rifles largos y empezaron a disparar desde la calle hacia dentro”, explicó Fulop.

Cuomo afirmó que el antisemitismo y la violencia contra la comunidad judía están en aumento tanto en el estado como en todo el país.

“Debemos permanecer unidos, estar atentos y eliminar esta vil enfermedad del odio donde sea que la veamos”, afirmó el gobernador.

Seis personas resultaron muertas: un policía, tres civiles y los dos pistoleros.

Por el momento, el jefe de la policía de Jersey City, Mike Kelly, descartó utilizar el término “ataque antisemita” porque la investigación sigue en curso.

No obstante, corroboró que el establecimiento de alimentos kósher “era su objetivo y pretendían atacarlo” porque “había múltiples personas en la calle y los alrededores, y los sortearon para atacar el lugar”.

El presidente de la Unión de Organizaciones judías de Williamsburg y North Brooklyn (Nueva York), David Niederman manifestó este miércoles en una conferencia de prensa con el alcalde de la ciudad, Bill de Blasio, que hay preocupación en la comunidad judía por lo ocurrido.

De Blasio anunció durante esa cita la creación de una unidad policial contra el odio por razones raciales o étnicas.

