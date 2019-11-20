El FMI ofrece a Fernández un “diálogo abierto” para la economía argentina

Por EFE martes 19 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La directora gerente del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), Kristalina Georgieva, ofreció este martes al presidente electo de Argentina, Alberto Fernández, un “diálogo abierto” y “colaboración” entre ambos.

En un comunicado, Georgieva calificó de “constructiva” la llamada que mantuvieron y en la que Fernández le compartió su visión “sobre los principales desafíos del país de cara al futuro”.

“He reiterado la disposición del Fondo a colaborar con su Gobierno y trabajar para allanar el camino hacia un crecimiento sostenible y reducir la pobreza. Acordamos seguir manteniendo un diálogo abierto para el beneficio de los argentinos”, indicó.

El comunicado del FMI sobre la llamada tiene poco que ver con la versión difundida por Fernández, quien dijo haber propuesto a Georgieva un acuerdo de pago de la deuda con el organismo, pero “sin ajuste”.

El Gobierno del saliente presidente argentino, Mauricio Macri, firmó en 2018 un acuerdo de auxilio financiero a tres años por un total de 56.300 millones de dólares con el Fondo, el mayor de la historia del organismo multilateral.

De ese total, el organismo ha desembolsado ya unos 44.000 millones de dólares, pero desde septiembre pasado los giros están suspendidos.

Fernández, que ganó las elecciones presidenciales del pasado 27 de octubre, ha planteado la necesidad de que Argentina acuerde con los acreedores privados y con los organismos multilaterales mayores plazos de pago, sin quitas de capital ni intereses.

El presidente electo argentino le habría trasladado a Georgieva que no se pueden “hacer más ajustes fiscales porque la situación es de una complejidad enorme” y “el nivel de ajustes en la era de Macri ha sido tremendo”.

Fernández también afirmó estar “en condiciones de proponer un plan para resolver el problema de la Argentina y poder pagar la deuda con el FMI y el resto de los acreedores”.

