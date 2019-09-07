El extesorero del partido de Lula es beneficiado con libertad condicional

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019
Joao Vaccari Neto, extesorero del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Río de Janeiro.- Joao Vaccari Neto, extesorero del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) de Brasil y uno de los correligionarios del expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condenados por corrupción, abandonó este viernes la prisión en que estaba recluido tras ser beneficiado con la libertad condicional.

Vaccari, que estaba preso desde abril de 2015, tendrá derecho a cumplir el resto de su condena en régimen de prisión domiciliar, por haber cumplido la tercera parte de la pena a 6 años y 8 meses de prisión que purga por el delito de corrupción pasiva.

De acuerdo con el juzgado de ejecuciones penales de la ciudad de Curitiba, el extesorero del PT tendrá que permanecer en la residencia de un familiar en esa ciudad del sur de Brasil y podrá salir de día para trabajar pero permanecerá bajo vigilancia permanente con el uso de una tobillera electrónica.

Los abogados del dirigente político explicaron que Vaccari trabajará en la sede de la unión sindical Central Única de los Trabajadores (CUT) en Curitiba.

El tesorero de la formación izquierdista había sido condenado inicialmente a 30 años de prisión pero fue beneficiado en 2017 con un indulto decretado por el entonces presidente Michel Temer y que redujo en 24 años su pena.

Así como Lula, que cumple su pena desde abril del año pasado en la sede de la Policía Federal en Curitiba, Vaccari fue uno de los dirigentes del PT condenados en el marco de la Lava Jato, la mayor operación de combate a la corrupción en la historia de Brasil y que mandó a prisión a decenas de políticos y empresarios.

El dirigente cumplía su pena desde abril de 2015 en el Complejo Médico Penal de Pinhais, municipio de la región metropolitana de Curitiba, en donde están recluidos varios de los políticos condenados por la Lava Jato, la operación que destacó una gigantesca red de desvío de recursos de la petrolera estatal Petrobras.

El extesorero fue señalado por la Fiscalía como el principal operador de los sobornos recibidos por el PT de empresas que se favorecieron con contratos fraudulentos con Petrobras.

El dirigente administraba los recursos de origen ilegal, que ingresaban a las arcas del PT como donaciones de las empresas involucradas en las corruptelas, y los usaba en la financiación de las campañas políticas de la formación, que gobernó Brasil entre 2003 y 2016 primero con Lula y después con su ahijada política, Dilma Rousseff.

Vaccari fue imputado en cinco procesos vinculados a la Lava Jato, en dos de los cuales fue absuelto por falta de pruebas, mientras que en los otros tres fue condenado en primera instancia. El indulto de 2017, además de reducir una de sus condenas, dejó sin efecto otra pena de 24 años.

En un mensaje que publicó en las redes sociales, Vaccari agradeció el “apoyo que recibió de los militantes del PT en los años en que estuvo preso”.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar