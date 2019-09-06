El expresidente Kuczynski en cuidados intensivos ante posible encarcelamiento

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- El expresidente de Perú, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), que permanece en arresto domiciliario desde abril, volvió este viernes a ser ingresado en una clínica de Lima para una descompensación que lo mantiene en la unidad de cuidados intensivos, anunció su abogado, César Nakazaki.

Kuczynski, que tiene 81 años y padece una dolencia cardíaca por la que lleva un marcapasos instalado en el corazón, fue trasladado al centro médico apenas horas antes de que se celebrase una audiencia donde la Fiscalía apeló la decisión judicial de mantener al exmandatario en arresto domiciliario en lugar de en prisión.

Según Nakazaki, a Kuczynski le genera mucha intranquilidad la posibilidad de ingresar en prisión mientras la Fiscalía lo continúa investigando por presuntos actos de corrupción en el marco del caso Odebrecht.

El expresidente ya fue internado en la misma clínica a finales de agosto, también el día en que se celebraba otra audiencia donde el fiscal anticorrupción José Domingo Pérez pidió que el imputado pasase a prisión preventiva lo que fue desestimado en primera instancia por el juez.

La apelación a esa decisión fue evaluada este viernes en una nueva audiencia por un tribunal superior que dejó al voto el caso y no anunciará su fallo hasta dentro de unos días.

En caso de que este la Justicia peruana ordenase el encarcelamiento de Kuczynski, esta decisión no podría ejecutarse si el expresidente está internado y el médico que lo trata no le da el alta médica.

Para pedir su ingreso en prisión, el fiscal argumentó que Kuczynski se había reunido en su casa con otros testigos del caso, pero el juez consideró que el imputado no tiene la obligación de saber quiénes están en su misma condición dentro del expediente del fiscal.

A Kuczynski se le investiga por presuntamente haber enmascarado en consultorías ficticias de su empresa Westfield Capital supuestos sobornos de la constructora brasileña Odebrecht por valor de 782.000 dólares pagados entre 2004 y 2007, cuando él era ministro en el Gobierno del expresidente Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006).

El exmandatario se encuentra bajo arresto domiciliario desde abril pasado, después de que un tribunal anulase la prisión preventiva por 36 meses dictada en su contra, y a cambio le diese la medida coercitiva de arresto en su inmueble, debido a la dolencia cardíaca que padece.

Kuczynski sufre taquicardia ventricular esporádica con riesgo de descompensación ante situaciones de estrés que puede desencadenar en fibrilación ventricular y muerte súbita, según el informe de la clínica donde recibe los cuidados.

